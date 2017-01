We suffered From Stage Fright, Uganda Coach Reveals Coach Milutin Sredojevic has shed light on what led to their defeat to Ghana at the 2017 Afcon on Tuesday Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic believes the nerves…

NNL Vice Chairman, Magaji, Dies At 52 The Independent Vice Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Hon. Abdulkadir Magaji, is dead. Magaji, also Chairman of the Kaduna State Football Association, gave up the ghost in…

MFM’s Olatunbosun targets NPFL top scorer award MFM FC striker, Sikiru Olatunbosun has expressed excitement after scoring his side’s first goal of the season in their 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes at Agege stadium on…