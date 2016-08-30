Miss Delta: Ukah Commends Organiser For Promoting Delta

BY DIVINE GODFREY

SANITRA Nigeria Limited, organizers of the Delta Queen pageantry show has been commended for creating a platform aimed at promoting and encouraging the youths to build and use their talents in a desirable manner of impacting on the lives of others.

Making the commendation, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, described the initiative as a means of promoting peace, one Delta as this is what the new Delta yearns and craves for.

The commissioner, who was speaking at the grand finale and crowning of the new Miss Delta 2016 pageantry held at Swiss Spirit Hotel, Asaba, as part of the activities complementing the Delta Silver Jubilee Anniversary, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the event, particularly the Managing Director, Hon. Odinigwe Odigei for creating such platform aimed at showcasing the cultural heritage, value promoting Delta, as well as letting the world know that the state remains outstanding in many ways.

Meanwhile, the Sanitra boss, Hon. Odinigwe Odigei, while speaking on behalf of the organization disclosed that the idea behind the pageantry was borne out of the desire to compliment the Delta State 25 anniversary, as well as a medium to empower, showcase and build the talented youths of delta state for future performances while commending all the contestants from the 25 local government areas on their efforts to the finals, advising those who didn’t emerge winners to believe in themselves and not to give up on their talents as there will always be opportunities for them in future.

Present at the grand occasion was the state Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, Information Commissioner, Mr. Patrick Ukah, Chaierman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Chief Dan Okenyi, past and present Chairmen of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Hon. Jaunty Okwudi and Hon. Chuks Oseme among others.

In her remark, the winner of the pageantry, Miss Adheke Oghenekome Lucy who hails from Ughelli North, Local Government Area thanked the state government and the organizers for creating an enabling platform to promote peace in the state, in spite of the different ethnicities in the state.