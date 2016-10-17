Team SMART Passes Confidence Vote On Okowa

BY ANDREW IKEHI

Apparently satisfied with the developmental strides of the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa in the midst of the current economic challenge, members of Team SMART, at the weekend, gave a thump up to the Governor, passing a vote of confidence on him.

The group, rising from its Delta North Patrons' Meeting held in Agbor, administrative headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of the state, posited that the vote of confidence on the Governor is devoid of any form of political sycophancy but that it was borne out of a careful and systemic analysis of the Governor's achievements so far which they described as amazing. The stage for the vote, our correspondent reports, was set following a motion raised to that effect by the former local government chairman of Aniocha North local government council, Hon. Junti Okwudi which was supported by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday OssaiOsanebi, represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Hon. Oyibosochukwu Mike Nwabueze, as it was unanimously adopted.

Earlier at the meeting which also doubles as award ceremony for Delta North Patrons, the Chief Host, Elder Sam NwaIgumbor said, and quote: “There is no denying the fact that Governor Okowa and #39; pursuit of a visible cohesive agenda via sustenance of peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnicities as well as promotion of equity and justice in the spread of infrastructure and appointments has earned overwhelming support of Deltans for his administration and quote: Similarly, the Director General of the group, Mr. Sunny Orishedere while giving a brief history of the group's vision, mission and ideology said that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the group was not born neither was it motivated by prospects for political appointments but by the innate desire to ensuring that Deltansabd indeed Nigerians are adequately informed and acquainted with the vision statement and achievements of the present administration.

The Director General has therefore, called on Deltans, particularly Delta North indigenes to strengthen their support for the present administration in order to enable it achieve its vision of "Prosperity For All Deltans & quot; He said, & quot; The first one and half years of this administration of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has been tremendous and is being attested to by all Deltans. Most importantly, at a time like this when the state and the nation is passing through economic challenges, what is required of us is our support and prayers for him, (Okowa) to succeed. "It is heartwarming that we are meeting with our elders from Delta North today, therefore we do not need to stress the obvious, which is the necessity for you to support your son and brother to achieve the Delta of our dreams & quot;

Meanwhile, our correspondent reports that Elder Sam NwaIgumbor, Dr. Donald Peterson, Hon. OchorOchor, Chief (Mrs.) OsuyaEni, Chief Dan Okenyi, Chief Tonobok Okowa, Dr. Christopher Obaze, were among the 37 Delta North indigenes that were honoured with awards. While others were decorated with an award as patrons of the group, Elder Sam NwaIgumbor was decorated with the award of grand patron. Elder Sam NwaIgumbor, Grand patron, Team Delta, decorating Dr. Christopher Obaze, Member, Delta State Hospitals Management Board ( HMB) with an award as patrons of Team SMART during a meeting of the group InAgbor at the weekend.