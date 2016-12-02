Urhobo Ethnic HOSTCOM Inaugurates LG Exco

HOST Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Delta Central Chapter of Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, has inaugurated its local government executive officers at the Songhai Delta, Amukpe, Sapele, Delta State.

The officers who sworn to their oath of allegiance as administered on them by the Chairman of Delta Central HOSTCOM, Comrade Akponofuo Pemu Festus for the eight local government areas of Delta Central and Warri South Local Government Area are Comrade Ohwaguono Akpos, Chairman, Abobo Johnbull, Secretary for Ethiope West, Comrade Fine Omorohowovo and M. Oborigho, Okpe Local Government Area, Edudu Lucky, Chairman, Sunday Omovie, Secretary, Ethiope East, Pemu Felix, Chairman and Newton Iwo, Secretary Sapele, Oghenekaro Nathaniel, Chairman Udu, Ghedi Eugene, Secretary Udu Local Government Area.

Others are Comrade Monday Onovughakpor, Chairman, Agare Oke, Secretary, Warri South, Pastor Avwadjuyo Jonathan, Chairman, Ughelli North, Elder Isaac Ibuakevwe, Chairman, Ughelli South and Mr. Gabriel Uti, Secretary, Ughelli South Local Government Area respectively and others.

Officers from Delta Central who swore-in the above executive officers are Comrade Akponofuo Pemu Festus, Chairman, Comrade Bossman Omughele, Vice Chairman, Comrade Adidi Ese, Secretary, Comrade Eyuren Godspower O., Assistant Secretary, Comrade Abasa Jeffrey Emoefe, Youth Leader, Comrade Honder Ufuoma, Assistant Youth Leader, Comrade (Mrs.) Happy Otojareri, Woman Leader, Comrade Mrs. Gladys Enawore, Assistant Woman Leader.

Other officers of the Delta Central include Chief (Mrs.) Mercy Awhana, Financial Secretary, Deaconess Anna Nikoro, Treasurer, Hon. Murphy Oleju, Public Relations Officer, Comrade Harry Edafe, Publicity Secretary, Comrade Daniel Majemite, Organizing Secretary, Comrade Mrs. Newworld Otaide, Assistant Organizing Secretary and Comrade Ogheneochuko Paris, Provost.

The Hon. Commissioner for Science and Technology, Delta State, Hon. Joyce Overah, the State Chairman of HOSTCOM Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, Comrade Iweta Benjamin including the National Public Relations Officer, Chief D.O.D. Okereka, who were special guest of honour at the event, while congratulating the newly inaugurated local government area officers for their appointments, charged them to live above board by upholding tenacity in every aspect of their constitution.

They charged them to always work in tandem with their Delta Central leader, Comrade Akponofuo Pemu, who was carefully chosen to pilot the affairs of the body because of his pedigree and experience, affirming absolute confidence in his ability to perform by attracting development to the oil bearing communities of Urhobo land, even as they appealed to other leaders of Urhobo land to give him their blessings, prayers and support for the onerous task ahead of him.

