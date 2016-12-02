Ibori: Delta Has No Issue With Former Governor, Says Ukah

THE Delta State Government has said that it had no case with former Governor James Ibori and as such, was very happy over his release from the London prison.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba,while responding to questions after briefing newsmen on some of the decisions at the last state Executive Council (EXCO)meeting for the year.

It would be recalled that Ibori was, on December 21, released from prison after completing his sentence on charges of money laundary by a London court.

According to Ukah, close associates of the former governor and all those who knew him and loved him expressed joy at his release.

“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, and former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy.

“I think everybody who has a personal relationship with him will be very happy and I think that, as a state, we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loves,” he said.

He said that, at the last Executive Council Meeting, the state government approved the award of more road contracts and assured that ongoing road construction would get a boost in April next year.

The commissioner added that the roads approved for construction and repairs include the construction of Abraka Township road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state and Owa-Alero-Ute-Okpu road in Ika North East Local Government Area.

Others are the construction of agrarian community roads cutting across Issele-Uku, Onicha-Uku, Ugbodo, Ukunzu, Obomkpa-Idumogo Road in Aniocha Local Government Area and the rehabilitation of Ozoro-Oleh Road in Isoko North and South Local Government Areas.

Also, included are the construction of Burutu Township road in Burutu Local Government Area, rehabilitation of Charles Street in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, among others.

The commissioner said that work on the Ughelli-Afisere road, about 8.5 kilometres, would be completed by April next year.

“Also on the road construction in Okpanam, the contractor had gone on break and is to resume work on January 5, and with the mandate to connect the drains, work will run and receive appreciable impact before April, 2017,’’ he said. (NAN)