Yuletide, Time To Assist The Needy, Says Okowa

By FIDELIS EGUGBO

AS Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged Nigerians not to engage solely on merry making but, use the period to assist the less privileged in the society.

Governor Okowa made the call yesterday when a medical team from Georgia State University, Atlanta, led by Dr. Isioma Okogba, President, Dr. Isioma Okogba Foundation paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.

Governor Okowa said that “at Christmas, people should not only engage in merry making or relax with family members, it is a time to also, reach out to the less privileged in the society.”

The governor used the occasion to inform the visiting team of what his administration was doing to solve the health challenges of Deltans, disclosing that one such way was the introduction of the Health Insurance Scheme, which will become operational in the month of January, 2017.

He stated that with a functional health insurance scheme, most Deltans would have access to affordable health care facilities in times of need.

While commending members of the team for their interest in providing health care to the less-privileged in the society, Governor Okowa observed that their visit to Delta State would broaden their knowledge about the world and position them for leadership roles in the future.

“What you are doing is a great service that only God will repay, it is my hope that God will enrich you through this programme; it prepares you to be better leaders, prepares your mind for the future and make you know that life is not all rosy,” the governor said.

Earlier, Dr. Okogba had told the governor that her foundation’s efforts to assist the less privileged in terms of healthcare delivery was in line with his administration’s SMART Agenda of providing healthcare to the less privileged, especially, those in the rural communities.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that youths should consistently work towards achieving success, patiently and without losing faith in themselves.

The governor gave the advice yesterday in Asaba when the winner of MTN Project Fame, West Africa, Season 9, Miss Okiemute Ighorodje, a Deltan, and the 2nd runner up in the contest, Mr. Okiemute Okotete, another Deltan, paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Okowa said, “hard work pays; we can achieve things for ourselves, we must start thinking outside the box. As youths, we must start thinking of how to succeed; success is difficult to attain, but with the right frame of mind and commitment, success will come.”

“Youths should try to fend for themselves and realize that they can start small and make it big,” he reiterated.

The governor congratulated the winners on being good ambassadors of the state, asserting, “We believe that this type of thing can inspire other youths who are ready to work to excel.”

“I want to truly congratulate both of you on the victory you brought to Delta State; we are proud of you as Deltans; and you can use this as a spring board for a better future and I want you to use this position that you are in to act as mentor to other youths because, the life you live and influence the youths on a positive note, will count for you in heaven if not on earth here,” Governor Okowa emphasized.

Earlier, Miss Okiemute, who was accompanied by her relations on the visit, thanked the Governor Okowa’s administration for providing the enabling environment for the youths to harness their potentials which made it possible for them to emerge victorious.

She dedicated the awards to the governor and the people of Delta State and pledged that they will judiciously work to make the youths more focused in achieving their desired goals.