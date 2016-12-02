Okowa Cautions Traditional Rulers Against Sectionalism, Favouritism

BY SAM DUVWODE

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has charged traditional rulers in the state to eschew all forms of sectionalism, partiality, discrimination and favouritism in the day-to-day administration of their kingdoms.

Governor Okowa, who gave the charge yesterday during the official presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Engr. Anthony Onomuefe Efekodha, Ejuzi 11, the Ovie of Enhwe kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area, noted that traditional rulers are the symbol of the people’s custom and tradition, including that which the socio-economic life of the community revolves.

The governor, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, urged the royal father to ensure that he uses his unrelenting efforts at sustaining peace and security of lives and property in his domain for the good of the people.

While congratulating the Engr. Anthony Onomuefe Efekodha, Ejuzi 11, as the Ovie of Enhwe kingdom, he charged the Ovie to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people of his community and Delta State government through ensuring that the high integrity enjoyed by the exalted throne is maintained.

The governor appealed to the people of Enhwe and residents of the community to extend to His Royal Majesty, every respect and honour at all times. He added that every genuine, transparent and honest advice offered to the traditional ruler will go a long way in sustaining the sanctity of the throne, which is the pride of every member of the community.

In an address, His Royal Majesty, Anthony Onomuefe Efekodha, Ejuzi 11, Ovie of Enhwe kingdom, lauded the governor’s infrastructural development in the state and appealed for the completion of the existing road connecting Olomoro and Enhwe en-route Port Harcourt expressway as well as the Niger River Basin Development Authority water project and other infrastructures that are in a state of disrepair.

The Ovie also appealed to the state government to see to the completion and possible takeover of Enhwe water or redesign and construct a bigger scheme that can serve the everyday increasing population in Enhwe.

He used the occasion to extend an olive branch to all concerned by paying homage to the palace in the hope that good reason will prevail in the march towards reconciliation by all; adding that he will ensure that peace and tranquility prevails in Enhwe kingdom, adding that he will continue to strive to attract more development to the kingdom.

The Chairman, Isoko South Local Government Area, Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo while thanking the state governor for presenting the staff of office to the Ovie of Enhwe kingdom, expressed optimism that the recognition of the royal stool will bring lasting peace to the people of the kingdom.