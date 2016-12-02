Ex-Militant Commander Confesses: I Now Live Normal Life Like Other Nigerians

By Charles Emeni

With 2016 gradually winding up, the Federal Government has been called upon to find out the real political agitations in the Niger Delta and find solutions to them in the 2017 budget.

Giving the advice on a telecast, monitored in Asaba, the Delta State capital, a lecturer from the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Dr.Nazif Garma said, since oil is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy for now and by God’s own creation, the Niger Delta seems to be the custodian of the product, there was the need for the Federal Government to genuinely and sincerely address the political challenges of the region with a view to finding lasting solutions to them.

He said, it was unfortunate that the Federal Government was addressing issues on a short-term basis like that of the Niger Delta by pumping more money into the Ministry of Niger Delta.

In as much as there was nothing wrong in pumping more money into the Ministry of Niger Delta, he said, not until the Federal Government takes the bull by the horn and address the political challenges of the region, the crisis in the area may continue with its negative effects on the economy of the country.

Dr.Garma said it was unfortunate that, in the past 25 years, costing of government projects has been so high in relation to what exists elsewhere.

To this end, he said, there was the need for every government ministry to have a resident Quantity Surveyor who would be charged with the responsibility of doing actual costing of projects.

In addition to this, he said, there was the need for us to effectively utilise our scarce resources and make sure that the nation’s economy is back on track.