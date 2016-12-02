Recession Hits Xmas Celebrations

Residents of Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State are consumed with the steady rise of cost of living in the area, especially as the yuletide is just few hours away.

A market survey of prices of food items and other consumables over a period of three market weeks in the local government headquarter and the environ showed a high rise in prices of bags of Rice, Garri, Oil and other food items and clothes.

A study at the Obiaruku modern market, which is the main source of cheap and varieties of goods in the local government between December 5, 2016 to December 21, 2016, showed that the price of rice which used to sell for N20, 000.00, is now N23, 000.00. Vegetable oil (Mamador), now sell for N3,800.00, instead of N3,300.00 few weeks ago, while the price of 20L of red oil which use sold for N23,000.00, is now N27,000.00

However the survey showed that while prices of these goods increased with high differences, price of a basin of garri, a locally processed product maintained a steady price of N8000.00. While a basket of fresh pepper is now N3, 500.00, instead of N2, 500.00

Consumers interviewed on the situation said they don’t know why, but attributed it to the devaluation of the naira. They however, asked that the government should do something about the situation, as many people cannot afford to spend the season conveniently, especially as many in the area are civil servants and salaries are not regular.

According to a commodity dealer in the market, Mr Monday Ossai “Do to increase in prices; patronage had been very low compared to previous years”. He said.

A woman who came to the market to buy children clothes for her three children said she was disappointed at the level of increase. “I came with the intention of buying clothes for my three children, now I could only buy one. Just disappointed. The situation is very critical. This Xmas will be the worst celebrated.” She said.

The general opinion of the people in Ukwuani shows that there is high disillusionment among the population, especially as schools will resume immediately after the New Year celebration.

YULTIDE ON LOW KEY AT OGWASHI-UKU

BY INNOCENT OSAKWE

From all indications the Christmas mood in Ogwashi-Uku could be said to be low. The usual bustling activities that characterizes the preparation for the yuletide apparently is lacking this year.

At the community main market, sales are low according to traders in the market. This they say is due primarily to high the high cost of food items, especially staple food like rice which normally is the chief food for the season.

Check by our correspondent revealed that most food items have doubled in price. For instance, the cost of bags of rice is which is considered the common man’s meal for the season is beyond their reach.

Items like salad ingredients have also doubled, while a broiler chicken sales well over N4, 000.

But for the coming Ogwashi-Uku carnival there is very little activity to show that the yuletide season is here, while the usual visitations of indigenes living outside the community and the state is not highly noticeable which before now is characterized with the flooding of the metropolis by brand and assorted new cars.

Some persons, who spoke to our correspondent on the state of things, attributed the low mood to the high cost of living and lack of money.

While it is true salary for the month of December has been paid, some of those who spoke maintained that they are been careful with their expenses as January ending is a long time from now when they hope to receive another salary.

“I have learnt to cut my coat according to my size. It is well not just enough for me to spend the Christmas holiday using all the money I have and by January go -a-borrowing”, said one Mrs. Okonkwo, a primary school teacher. At the community generally, the mood can be considered low.

LOW PATRONAGE AT OBIARUKU MAIN MARKET

BY EMMA OKORO

Trading was dull yesterday at the Obiaruku Main Market as traders complained of low patronage against the backdrop of similar complaints by buyers who said that the jerk in prices was turning them off sellers’ sheds.

Two female traders at the market, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, lamented the poor sales, saying they were running at a loss.

According to them, the traders were only interested in window shopping by just knowing the prices of the wares for sale, but never made appreciable efforts to buy, unlike in the previous years.

The traders’ lamentation came against the backdrop of a persisting steep rise in the price of consumables in the market.

For example, a 5okg bag of imported rice was selling for between N22, 000 and N23, 000, depending on the type, while a bucket of rice went for N1, 200, a cup for N120 and a half bag of it, for from N10, 500 and above. A gallon of palm oil sold for N5000, a small bottle of it for N900 and a big bottle of it for N1, 700.

For groundnut oil, a measure of 10 litres went for N10, 200; a gallon of it forN2, 600, while a kilogramme of chicken was on offer for N1, 200. A full frozen chicken was N2,500, while a live chicken sold for N4, 500.

By the same token, a tuber of yam ranged from N700 to N1000 in price, depending on the size, while a live cow cost between N140,000 and N150,000, based on the size. A live local goat cost from N15, 000 to N25, 000, depending on the size; a bucket of beans went for N900, compared to the same measure of melon which sold for N1,700. Frozen fish, locally called ice fish, sold for between N150 and N350 each, pegged on the size; a tin of tomato for N50, and a dozen of the small tins of it, for N720.

DON’T DESPAIR, CATHOLIC PRIEST TELLS NIGERIANS

DENNIS OTU WARRI

THE Parish Priest of St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr Nathaniel Efe Ajogri has urged Nigerians not to be despair at the celebration of Christmas, saying they should be hopeful.

Specifically, he advised victims of MMM not to kill themselves for any reason, saying life was worth more than any amount just as he charged Government on jobs creation and basic amenities for the people.

Speaking to our Correspondent on his Christmas message, Rev. Fr Ajogri said even though times are hard, the 2016 Christmas was worth celebrating.

According to him, Christmas has come to bless the earth, imploring Nigerians to open their hearts and welcome Christ.

Rev. Fr Ajogri of the Catholic Diocese of Warri said that; ” We really need to celebrate His presence among us irrespective of economic recession. One may be tempted to ask, what do we use to celebrate the Christmas when there is no money? I will say here that we should be hopeful. The most important thing we should do first is the good disposition of our minds and hearts first in welcoming Christ. When He comes in, He will raise hope upon hope for us as He did in Abraham and Zechariah”.

“Christmas is a time to live in love and trust. Trust is not just waiting for what we want. It is embracing God’s ways. Like the Spring Time described in Song of Songs 2: 8-14, the Lord says to us each Christmas that our spiritual winter is over, the rains are gone. Now we embrace God’s truth and His will as the path of our life. Let us live in love at this time. It is love that spurs us to do charity to people. We ought to send gifts to one another.

This is an ingredient that sustains friendship. We must settle our differences at this time so that true peace and love can abide with us, because Christ has come to reconcile us with God; that was why the Angels sang “Glory to God in the highest heaven and peace to men of goodwill” (Luke 2:14)”, he said.

The Catholic Priest added thus; “Christmas can be a time to revive friendships with people and resolve to maintain them throughout the New Year. Let the friends and family ties we make during Christmas not be for a moment but be sustained. An important question for all to ask is whether our celebration of Christmas season results in a deeper connection to Christ in ourselves and with others”.

He said;”To all MMM participants, I strongly advise that you should not kill yourselves for any reason. Life is worth more than any amount. Jesus that is incarnate into our world, will give you fresh hope. To our government, provide jobs for the populace, infrastructures in our cities and villages”.

Rev. Fr Ajogri also advised that;”Let us all eat, drink and drive carefully so that we do not cause hazards for road users” and prayed that;” May the newly born Messiah be born anew in your lives. I wish you all a merry Christmas and a supernova new year.”

In his words;”Christmas has come to bless the earth. It is the celebration of Deus incarnatus, God who is born for us. When Angel Gabriel was sent by God to Mary, the message was that she will conceive in her womb and bear a Son, and he will be called Emmanuel which means God with us (Matthew 1:23). So, what we celebrate in Christmas is God who lives with us. I think this is great and it is worth celebrating; the celebration of God who has come to dwell with men”.

He also said that;”Even the Angels celebrated him. In the old, when a male child is born, the family of the newly born hires a singer who sings for them; at the joy of newly born boy. This process is called Minstrelsy. In the case of Jesus, it was not just a singer that was hired but a multitude of great singers; celestial choir of heavenly minstrels that sang His birth, Cf. Lk.2:13-14. If Angels can celebrate him why can’t us?

When God mingles with men, great things happen. God visited Abraham near the Oak of Mamre, and the blessed news of the birth of Isaac emanated (Gen. 18:1-15). Similarly, when God visited Zechariah, the news that came was the birth of John (Luke .1:5-25). In the two instances above, age was never a barrier to conception. In the case of Mary, virginity was never a hindrance to conception. Time and space is never a barrier to God acting greatly in our lives. We really need to celebrate His presence among us irrespective of economic recession”.

Meanwhile, the Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Kosini, Warri, Delta State, Rev. Fr Thaddeus Okpowodu has called on Nigerians to share with one another at Christmas.

He said in his Christmas message that; “We should bring the joy of Christmas to one another. The season calls for sharing. Christ brought joy to the world and so let us share Christmas joy with one another. I wish my fellow Nigerians a fruitful, joyful, peaceful and Merry Christmas”.

Another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Edaghware said in his Christmas message said that;” My message to Nigerians at Christmas is that we should dethrone Satan and Enthrone Christ by living uprightly.”

Also, the chairman of Abigborodo Trust community Comrade Monday Agbeyi has urged Christians in the country to use this yuletide celebration’s to emulate the good virtues of Christ.

Comrade Agbeyi made the call while presenting his score card of stewardship to the people of Abigborodo community for the year. 2016, in spite of all our short comings will must all embraced Christ in our ways.

He said although, this was a challenging moment in Nigeria, he prayed that it will be overcome soon, “we must still have all the reasons to thank God Almighty for giving us life. Because its only the living who can praise God”.

He however, charged the people of Abigborodo community to continue in their steadfastness and prayers for a more robust 2017 that will have a multiplier effect of economic prosperity on the community.

He said prayer is the key that will turn around every situation “so we all must pray without ceasing for the betterment of our country”.

He said, this period calls for all Christians all over the world to emulate Christ as Christmas is being celebrated.