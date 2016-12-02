Why FMC, Asaba, Is On Strike, By Osiatuma

BY CHARLES EMENI

Contrary to the rumour making the rounds that the warning strike, embarked upon by staff of Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba, on Monday last week that staff of the hospital embarked on the strike because of management’s alleged diversion of money meant for the payment of salaries to a section of the staff to the payment of salaries of medical doctors, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Victor Osiatuma, yesterday placed the card on the table, saying, “The strike is not peculiar to the hospital and expressed gratitude to the staff for their patience and understanding all through the three-month period they had to go to work without salary.

Dr. Osiatuma, who spoke to The Pointer on the strike in his office said, it is true that staff of the hospital had not earned salary for three months but, surprisingly, they have shown a high degree of maturity, civility and patience.

Since 2014, he said the hospital had been having a short fall in personnel budget and this is not peculiar to the FMC, Asaba, as many Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are affected.

He said, in a particular year, the hospital had a shortfall for the payment of December salaries to the extent that the budget for that year could not sustain it till the end of the year, but because the Federal Government augmented it, nobody noticed it.

In 2015, he said, the hospital had a shortfall which started in November through to December. Again, the Federal Government augmented it “and we were able to pay staff salaries early enough.”

In 2016, there was a reduction in personnel budget again by 6.5 percent across board, without due consideration for staff promotion and others in January. The implication of this was that, we had less than what we had in 2015, he said.

Dr. Osiatuma said, contrary to the rumour of diversion of a category of staff salaries for the payment of another, salaries are paid directly from the Accountant General’s office in Abuja, through Integrated Pay Roll System (IPPIS).

When the year started, he said, the hospital paid staff salaries up to July from the money appropriated for 2016 budget for personnel which amounted to N2.55bn, he said.

But in 2015, the hospital had N2.755bn budget but because of the 2.5 percent slash, it dropped to N2.55bn in 2016, less than what it had in 2015, he added.

By September 2016, he said, what was remaining on the IPP portal was not enough to pay October salaries.

On the average, he said, the hospital pays about N265m monthly as staff salaries and, by the time it paid up to September, (the 9th month), It had paid nearly N2.5bn, leaving it with less than a month pay.

He said, there was, therefore, the need to augment October salaries while November/December salaries needed to be paid in full.

Then, he said, the problem started; money appropriated for personnel salaries had finished and the Federal Government had to apply for virement to the tune of N181bn to enable it meet the shortfall in personnel salaries, mobilise NYSC members and operation “Lafia Doyle”.

The virement, he said, was approved in December and money has been released to the tune of N7.2bn to augment salaries for all the MDAs that had shortfalls.

He said, money had been released, payments have started and any moment from now, alert for salaries will begin to come.

The CMD, who reaffirmed his earlier statement that the staff of the hospital had been patient and quite understanding said it was a warning strike and assured that, the staff will soon return to work. “I am open to the staff of the hospital and I have always maintained two way information flow, he said’’.