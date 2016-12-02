FG And 2017 Budget

WITH the second half of 2016 effectively bogged down by a recession that shows every sign of even deepening in 2017, it was incumbent on the Federal Government to throw caution to the wind and evolve bold measures to reflate the economy. To do this, government needs to embark on major infrastructural projects, reduce debt owed local contractors and implement policies that would attract private sector capital and private sector spending.

Presenting the 2017 budget proposal to a joint sitting of the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled a N7.29 trillion budget, about 20.4 per cent above the provision of N6.06 trillion for 2016. The 2017 spending plan is predicated on $42.5 per barrel, with a rather ambitious production target of 2.2 million barrel per day.

Key assumptions of the fiscal plan shows an expected revenue of N4.94 trillion, with expected revenue from oil put at N1.985 trillion and N1.373 trillion from the non-oil sector. Contribution of oil revenue is put at 40.2 per cent compared to the 19 per cent in the 2016 spending plan. The rise is largely driven by the bold decision to fundamentally review the terms of Joint Venture management whereby the government is saving additional $2 million cash cost reduction.

Over the years, the Joint Venture Cash Call arrangement between the Federal Government and the international oil companies (IOCs) had become very controversial for reason of its opaque administration. Nigeria is believed to have been short-changed serially by the IOCs who took advantage of the loopholes in the arrangement. This decision is commendable and should herald a new era in the management of the country’s oil resource.

With only about 67 per cent of the 2017 budget to be funded from direct government revenue, mainly from oil and non-oil sources, about a third of the budget will be funded by borrowing from internal and external sources, as the government will have to raise about N2.32 trillion to finance the N7.29 trillion budget. With echoes of the recent application by President Buhari for permission by the National Assembly to borrow $30 billion, a request that was turned down, the explanation that N1.067 trillion (46 per cent of this borrowing) is intended to be sourced externally, while N1.25 trillion will be sourced domestically, does not address all the issues.

At N2.36 trillion, the budget deficit is 30 per cent of the budget and 2.18 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is huge for a mono-product economy in deep recession. The decision to go as high as 30 per cent to finance the budget through borrowing may have been informed by the desire to plough more funds into financing infrastructure in order to reflate the economy. However, the jettisoning of the progressive reduction in recurrent and personnel costs over the past four years has seen an increase in overheads estimate by a whopping 40 per cent to N229 billion in the 2017 budget from N163.39 billion in 2016.

The Federal Government had consistently dropped its personnel cost for four consecutive years, from N1.85 trillion in 2011 to N1.65 trillion by 2014, but spiked the figure to N1.71 trillion last year and now to N1.86 trillion.

At N2.24 trillion, capital expenditure accounts for 30. 7 per cent of the budget, including statutory transfers. The percentage is still low, but given an acknowledgment on the part of the government that injecting money into the economy holds the key to rolling back recession, concerted efforts should be made to return to the regime of reducing the cost of running the government.

We do not expect the 2017 budget to magically alter the trajectory of the economy overnight, but if there is discipline in budget implementation and loopholes in the machinery of government are plugged, the budget could lay the ground work for returning the economy to the path of growth.