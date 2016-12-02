Family Of Five Perish In Xmas Day Tragedy

BY ANDY AKENI

IT was a tragedy in Idumudje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State as a mother and four of her grand children were burnt to death in a mysterious fire that gutted their house in the early hours of the Christmas Day.

All of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The dead include Madam Comfort Ubani – the grandmother, while the names of her four grandchildren were unknown at press time, though the oldest among them is a 13-year-old girl, suspected to have been violated by unknown persons before the tragedy struck, taking all five of them in one fell swoop.

The actual circumstances of the death of the victims remained sketchy last night, though suspicion was rife that they might have been killed before being assembled in the parlour of their residence and set ablaze.

The suspicion was triggered by the fact that, beyond an old cushion chair and a plastic chair that burnt in the parlour, virtually everything in the house remained intact, untouched by the fire that was presumed to have burnt them victims.

Besides, the 13-year-old’s pant reportedly had blood-like stains in between her thighs, heightening fears that she might have been violated by her assailants before she was, along with others, set ablaze in what is suspected to be a make-believe fire.

Another factor that raised suspicion is the reported shock find that the victims had pieces of clothes stuffed in their mouths, apparently as a muffler against the possibility of them raising alarm..

A native of the town who spoke to The Pointer said “the parlour did not burn much, but few household items like chairs and others were burnt without much effect on the building.”

The source said the grandmother and three of the children burnt right inside the parlour, while the fourth child, who was wearing a school uniform, was found dead somewhere else in the compound.

According to the source, “the cause of fire we cannot tell, but we saw pieces of clothes apparently forced into their mouths and wondered what could have caused that.”

Unconfirmed reports alleged that the family had had a running battle with some unknown persons who had some time ago, abducted the mother of the children before this ugly incident.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim visited the scene of incident on the same day and assured the people that the police will get to the root of the matter and unmask those that may be behind it.

In the same vein, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said investigation into the matter was on already, adding that the corpses of the victims had been deposited in a hospital mortuary.

He gave the name of the grandmother as Madam Comfort Ubani, while the name of the children’s father is Mr. Chinyere Asemukwu.