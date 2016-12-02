OKOWA AND THE ASABA AIRPORT STORY

SCRIPTS BY MONDAY UWAGWU/Henrietta Oyakhilome

THE world over, the over-riding place of a well developed transport sector has never been lost on anybody-the wise, that is. Reason? Well, beyond the power sector, it goes with little iota of reasonable doubt that the transport sector is probably the most potent catalyst for the effective wholesome development of the larger society. In fact, it is in lieu of this fact that the sector is aptly called the most potent conveyor belt of modern development.

Of this there can be little doubt.

Yet, there is still something else about which there can be no doubt-that the air segment of transportation, more technically called aviation, is central in the strategic sector. The reason, evidently, is all too clear to illuminate here.

The facts-of the importance of transportation and of the overriding influence of the air segment on it-were never lost on Deltans and their leaders. The necessity for the adequate prioritisation was evidently poignant. Action-prompt, fair and firm- was required for the desired fruits to manifest, and time was of the essence.

However, in spite of the admissibly evident necessity for the prompt development of the aviation sector, little or no attention was accorded the air segment of transportation and its development. This is the real reason that, long after the state was created on August 27, 1991, the state, save for the Osubi Airstrip, developed for the ferry of its men and operational materials by Dutch Oil giant, Shell, had no aviation-related facility. The implications of this-in the light of the obviously heavy demand for air transportation by residents of the state and others, and the evident limitation in the carrying capacity of Osubi Airstrip-were too obviously inconveniencing to ignore for too long. The necessity for effective action, already self-evident long before the state was created, was, in every material sense, snowballing.

That was when relief came.

On February 8, 2008, the administration Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, then Governor of Delta State, initialled a contract for a project that has now come to be known and addressed as Asaba Airport, with Messrs ULO Consultants Ltd.

The rest, as they say, is history.

In line with the terms of the contract agreement, ULO went on to deliver the project that has now become a poignant attestation to the modern development of the state.