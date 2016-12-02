Asaba International Airport’s Revamp And Okowa’s Promise Of Better Flight Experience

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE tale of Asaba International Airport is quite a rigorous one to tell, drawn from its long history of conception in the late 90 to its current transposition. But it is a story worth telling. If there is any standard rating for the makeup of cities as it is with hotels, Airports should be a major factor of rectitude, since airplanes, the most important index of an airport, like shooting stars, help to bring out the beauty of any skyline and to make the wishes of any people come true. You may ask how that is possible. Before you learn that, a brief history of the Asaba International Airport (since it is our locus focus) will do.

It is generally believed that it was the administration of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, from 1999-2007, that first mouthed the idea of building a standard category ‘C’ Airport, capable of handling big planes like Boeing 737 and Cargo aircraft in Asaba, the Delta Sate capital, with the stated objectives of enhancing air travels revolving around the state, generating more revenue to boost the financial base of the state at completion and creating a modern, convenient and attractive transportation option and landmark for both the national and international community.

The huge cost of infrastructural initiatives in Delta State may have contributed greatly towards the failure of the Ibori administration to embark on the project and the onus was then placed on Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, who was the successor of Chief Ibori, to use the Airport Project as one of the cardinal promises to the people of Delta North and a key component of his well quoted three- point agenda of Peace and Security, Human Capital Development and Infrastructural Development.

A history of sorts was made on Thursday March 24, and Friday, March 25, 2011, when the long- awaited Asaba International Airport embraced the landing of the first aircraft on its airstrip. This first flight which can be described as a test run took off in Abuja at about 1:15pm and landed at the airport at about 2pm, on March 24. The craft, a 48-sitter commercial aircraft owned by Overland Airlines, flew over the adjoining towns to create awareness on the epoch making event.

The second aircraft, a Six Seater, France Air passenger Lear Jet, D/CPDR, landed at the Asaba International Airport on Friday, March 25, 2011 from Abuja at about 9am. The pilot, Frenchman, Ekstrand Rolf said it took him 25 minutes to fly from Abuja to Asaba.

Originally, the first flight at the airport had been scheduled for November 16, 2010. However several logistics, technical and administrative problems arose which delayed the landing of the first aircraft until Thursday, March 24, 2011 when the Overland Airways, ATR42 (5N-BND), landed at Asaba Airport at about 1.15pm on Thursday, March 24, 2011.

Commercial Flight Commences

Commercial flights commenced from and into the Asaba International Airport on July 13, 2011 at the Airport complex, when the first flight took off and it was also reliably gathered that Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan was on board a Lear jet aircraft which took off to Abuja same day and from the Airport.

Two aircrafts, a 48-seater commercial aircraft owned by Overland Airlines and a Six seater, France Air passenger Lear Jet, D/CPDR, said to be the same original first two aircrafts which had made the historic landings of Thursday March 24, and Friday, March 25, 2011, were parked side- by -side on the tarmac of the airport, waiting for the passengers, amongst whom was the Delta State Governor who was said to be traveling to Abuja.

NCAA downgrade

Following few suspected infractions in the setup of the airport, in May, 2016, the Federal Government downgraded the Asaba Airport over the failure of Delta State Government to put in place safety and security measures at the airport.

With the downgrading, the airport is allowed to accommodate the operation of only Dash 8-Q 400 aircraft or its equivalent until all the safety issues were addressed in accordance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority raised safety concerns.

The safety concerns, according to the statement, were over undulations on the airport’s runway, the lack of the required strip, perimeter fencing, drainage, lack of adequately trained technical personnel which was in all noted that Safety standard as stipulated in the Nig. CARs Part 12.6.2 and 12.6.3 in respect of the airport runway and its associated facilities as well as adequately trained personnel were violated.

Okowa ToThe Rescue

Delta State, nicknamed “The Big Heart,” is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s crude oil -producing states. But in recent months, with crude oil price crashing and incomes dwindling, the state is obviously seeking fresh means to generate additional revenues from the non-oil sector so it doesn’t end up with a “weak heart” where it can’t fund its development projects.

In view of this harsh reality, the State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is obviously facing constraints on public resources and fiscal space, while recognizing the importance of investment in infrastructure to help the economy grow, turned to the private sector as an alternative additional source of funding to meet the funding gap.

In fact, the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has never been shy to state that he is out to harness the tourism and cultural diversity of Delta State, noting that the accelerated development of the economy of Delta State is strategic to the development of the economies of various regions in the country, especially the South-East and South-South regions, which makes air transportation an important element in the efforts to develop the state.

Okowa’s sound judgment in discerning the import of Public Private Sector Partnership (PPSP) led to the move by the Delta State Executive Council to approve the concessioning of Asaba International Airport and the details are general knowledge.

During a visit to the runway remediation project during the week, the project Director, Asaba Airport, Mr. Austin Ayemidejor, disclosed that the Asaba Airport will resume flight for big airplanes in March, 2017 which is one month ahead of the April, 2017 deadline stipulated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the remediation of undulating parts of the runway, which led to the downgrade of the airport and its handling of big body planes.

It was also revealed that the airport would not only accommodate smaller aircraft, but would be upgraded to accommodate bigger aircraft in the likes of the Boeing 747 and the Boeing 737.

According to him, for now, only small aircraft are now allowed to land in the airport because of the on-going work on the runway, following its downgrade by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Ayemidejor said that work on the airport which has a runway of 3.4 kilometers, was being taken in phases in order to give comfort and ample space for flights, adding that once the remedial work on the runway as directed by the NCA is completed; Asaba Airport will be one of the best in the country, adding, “It is feasible to complete this project within the next two months. We are not going to compromise on quality; we have also said that only qualified hands will handle the project and we have also achieved that.”

“To grow Asaba Airport implies attracting enough passenger and cargo airlines to generate the requisite income for the airport and the state government. And this can only be achieved with airlines that are professionally-structured, economically- sound and shielded from risk of collapse under huge debt overhang and such an airline must be essentially safe and secure. The issue of keeping to scheduled flight departure time is of importance to airlines and passengers alike. These attributes should be the hallmark of any airline that wants to assist in the development of a state-owned airport like Asaba Airport,” he added.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Director, Highways, Mr. Fred Edafioghor, who is also the head, Project Monitoring Team (PMT), said that the project on ground was to make even, the undulations in the runway and to resurface it to standard.

In an interactive section with The Pointer, both the Project Manager, ULO Consultancy Limited, Engr.Ikechukwu Kalu and project Manager, China Geological Corporation (CGC), Special Projects, Mr. Ben Chi, in charge of the project, assured the state government of meeting with the deadline.

They said the standards would require demolition of portions of shoulder and erosion pavement and reconstruction of full depth pavement sections. This reconstruction would require extended periods of runway closure and significantly increase runway rehabilitation project costs.

“In designing flexible pavements for airfields, minimum thicknesses of surface and base are given in tabular form in the Unified Facilities Criteria (UFC) 3-260 -02 based on the aircraft type, traffic area, and base California Bearing Ratio (CBR). These thickness values were empirically established based on pavement performance in full-scale pavement testing using the F-4 as a representative aircraft.”

“With the development of larger and heavier aircraft, the minimum thickness requirements are adjusted upward, based on airfield pavement evaluations. The empirical approach for determining minimum thicknesses was necessary because there was no analytical procedure in place for determining minimum thickness in relation to the type of aircraft and soil characteristics.”

Minimum Asphalt Thickness Based On Construction And Environmental

They added, “The layer minimum thickness is not exclusively related to flexible pavement structural requirements or operational needs; it also depends on construction practices and environmental conditions of the site. The following section provides guidance on the need for a minimum thickness of HMA layer from construction and environmental standpoints. “

“During construction, there are several factors, which may affect HMA minimum thickness. Studies have shown that the minimum thickness of a layer should be at least three times the nominal maximum aggregate size (NMAS) and, at least, four times the nominal maximum size when coarse graded mixtures are used. This generally equates to approximately two to three times when comparing the minimum thickness to the maximum aggregate size.”

“The guide specification for airfields UFGS 32-12- 15 provides the option to use one of three different gradations. Gradation No.1 is characterized by 1-in. maximum size aggregate; gradation No.2 has 3/4-in. maximum size aggregate, whereas gradation No.3 has 1/2-in. maximum size aggregate.”

“Therefore, if a 1.5-in. layer is to be constructed, only two of the three gradation options can be used, assuming that the gradation is fine graded. If the gradation is considered to be a coarse graded mixture, then only the 1/2- in. maximum size gradation can be used.”

According to them, “Another factor to consider is the variation in thickness resulting from the construction process. The thickness variability during construction may be significant, depending on the smoothness of the surface being overlain. This significant variability in thickness will result in a need for a thicker layer of asphalt to ensure that the entire pavement surface, including the thinner sections, meets the thickness to maximum aggregate size requirements.”

“The issue of thickness variability is more evident during pavement overlay construction. When existing pavements are overlaid, the overlay thickness likely varies more than the thickness of a layer in a new pavement. So, for ERDC/GSLTR-11-2721the gradations recommended in the guide specification, the minimum layer thickness of HMA should be greater than 1.5in.”

“Standard practice recommends at least 2in. of thickness to ensure adequate thickness throughout the area of pavement being placed.

“Within the construction process and especially during layer compaction, air and mix temperature represent important factors during construction of thin HMA layers. Thin HMA layers tend to cool faster, making it much more difficult to compact. Experience has shown that layers thinner than 1.5 inches cool too quickly and are very difficult to compact to meet specification requirements. This is especially true when paving in cooler temperatures with significant wind. Placing thicker mixtures slows the material cooling rate, allowing adequate compaction.”

“Besides the material temperature issue, layer thickness comparable to maximum aggregate size in the mixture may induce mixture pulling and tearing during placement. When the section gets too thin, pulling and tearing is likely to occur, which can result in a non-uniform and open mat, and in a porous mixture, which tends to be permeable to air and water. In relation to the allowed aggregate gradation, a minimum thickness of 2in. is recommended in order to prevent excessive mixture pulling and tearing.”

“Best construction practices recommend placing HMA in a minimum of two layers. If placed in one layer, the joints tend to open, allowing water to travel through the mixture and into the underlying layers. Placing at least two layers allows the joint to be offset, resulting in a much reduced likelihood of water seeping through the asphalt layer into the underlying materials. This permeability issue often occurs, even when the joint meets density specifications. The joint in-place density is typically measured with a 4-or 6-in. diameter core; the measured density is the average density of the material volume contained in the core. The portion of the mixture directly on the joint has lower density, allowing water and air to penetrate through the mixture. In the long term, water percolation weakens the base, whereas air oxidizes the asphalt binder, resulting in stiffening of the binder properties and ultimate cracking and raveling at the joint.”

“Placing the HMA layer in two lifts minimizes this type of issue at the joints.Another problem occurring in flexible pavements is the lack of bond between HMA and the underlying layers. Past experience reported cases ERDC/GSLTR-11-27 22 where slippage was caused by a lack of bond between layers.”

“There were also instances where jet blast has picked up portions of HMA layer, detaching it from the pavement. Increasing the layer thickness will generally provide for a better bond and minimize the possibility of loss of material from jet blast.”

The head of the matter as the Isokos would say, remains the fact that, with all these facts put into consideration, the promise of a pleasurable experience for passengers and would be passengers and source of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state without forgetting the tourism aspect of the whole matter. Wouldn’t it be something worth the while?