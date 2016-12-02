Asaba Airport: Key Features, Others

THE imposing physical structure by the Niger that has come to be known as Asaba Airport, is well primed, given its inherent features.

With an Apron size of 50,000 square metres, a terminal building that is 15, 000 square metres and a 2,000 car park facility, the airport can attest to its existence by its richly deserved name. It also has a runway that spans some 3.4kilometres-big enough to accommodate both the Boeing Series (737 and 7470 as well as the Airbus series linked to the French. The Airport also has an eight –floor control tower that brims with ultra-modern consoles and other equipment, required, as of necessity, for effective air transportation.

The airport also has a fire station and is serviced by motorable access roads; its safety, aside of the physical human element of security is also partly located in its massive, comprehensive transparent perimeter fencing. To the great relief of not a few interests, it boasts rich taxiways- at a handsome 2,000 metres.

Actual flight operations at the airport began on July 18, 2011, with a reckonable local flier, Overland, making the historic first landing that drew a thunderous applause from various interest groups. For legion reasons, that flight and its import will resound in the history of transportation in the state for perhaps, aeons to come still.

On the heels of the successful landing of Overland, other local airlines began to indicate active interest in the Asaba Airport. In the light of this level of active interest, it was little surprising that, not too long afterwards, two other Airlines-Arik, and charter flights operator, Aero Contractors, enlisted.

Now, more than five years after the airlines began to commute passengers to and from the airport, data obtained exclusively by The Pointer show that an impressive 1.19million passengers were handled by the airport between August 2011-when the data began to be collated-and August 2016.The man behind the data and Project Director in charge of the airport, Mr Austine Ayemidejor, said that the sheer volume of passenger using the new airport remained, on the basis of industry standards, an attestation to its economic viability.

ASABA AIRPORT: THE OPERATIONAL DATA SO FAR

Since it began flight operations on July 18, 2011, Asaba Airport has remained active . Part of the reason for this is located in its strategic location-in the heart of the capital of oil-rich Delta State, and geographically proximate to the active business hub of Nigeria’s eastern flank which houses Onitsha, seat of the biggest indigenous traditional market in all of West Africa.

Data obtained by The Pointer on special request showed that, between August 2011 when the collation began, and August 2016, the airport handled a total of 1, 191, 559 passengers. This figure comprises 655, 036 arrivals and 536, 523 departures.

The data, which were provided by Mr Austin Ayemidejor , the Project Director in charge of the airport, on request by The Pointer, showed that there were a total of 7,511 flights during the period, made up of 5, 094 scheduled ones and 2, 417 non-scheduled ones.

Year-by-year, the Ayemidejor figures show that there were 541 flights in the period covered in 2011, with a total of 32, 269 passengers commuted in all.

In 2012, the flights rose to 1, 614, with a gross of 76, 758 passengers commuted, while in 2013, the flights dipped slightly to 1, 435, with a total of 427, 284 passengers either arriving or departing through the airport.

By 2014, the number of flights climbed to 1, 734, with a total of 503, 284 passengers being handled by the airport.

However, the trend of increase in the number of flights and passengers that had characterised operations at the airport slipped, apparently on account of the downgrade of the airport for the federal authorities. As a result, there were 100, 791 passengers commuted in 1, 465 flights.

The trend continued in 2016, with 51, 175 passengers commuted in 722 flights between Janary and August .

However, in the light of the down grade and the resultant effects, including the heavy slide in the volume of passengers and flights, the Okowa administration has not only okayed the immediate commencement of remediation work to correct the undulation in the runway which triggered the down grade in the first place, but also has given a deadline of the end of the first quarter of 2017-next year- for the wholesome completion of the work.

To augment and drive home the import of this marching order, the administration has also set up a Project Monitoring Team (PMT) for the remediation work on the runway.

In lieu of the government’s directive in this regard, the contracting firm, ULO, has since re-mobilised to site, and, in tow, brought in a Chinese firm, said to be well grounded in airport construction, to help out.

The Chinese have since brought in top-grade manpower and the reliable milling machine to do the needful.

In the meantime, the airport, utilising 2.4km of the entire runway measure of 3.4km, is receiving and despatching aircraft, daily.

