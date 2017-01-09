Okonji Warns Party Dissidents, Vows To Instill Discipline In PDP

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) executives at the local government and wards levels in Oshimili South Local Government Area have been charged to stop attending political meetings not approved by the local government party chairman or face disciplinary action.

The chairman of PDP in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, who gave the warning during an enlarged executive meeting of the party held at the party secretariat in Asaba, said the decision was aimed at strengthening the party and instilling discipline to avoid division.

He explained that the party was aware that some individuals attended a meeting which the party leadership was not aware of while some were holding positions in pressure groups, adding that such positions would jeopardise their neutrality as executive members of the PDP. According to him, it is wrong for party executive members to hold positions in pressure groups, maintaining that those who go against the position of the party would be sanctioned in order to instill discipline in members.

Ogbueshi Okonji stated that the ward and local government executives and leaders must give support to strengthen the party, warning that they must see themselves as serving the party before any other interest.

The chairman, who directed all the eleven wards to submit names of loyal party members that will benefit from a proposed empowerment by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, also praised the governor for his various programmes for the development of the party and the state in general.

Also speaking, the immediate past state chairman of PDP, Chief Edwin Uzor, called on party executives to remain focused and support the party to be strong, stressing that the consent of the party chairman must be sought before attending meetings in order to keep the party as one.

He said that government empowerment will go to only those that will support the party in future, adding that the party must know the position of individuals before they can benefit from any empowerment or appointment, even as he enjoined residents of the local government area to remain supportive of the governor’s SMART Agenda.

In his comment, the Director representing Delta North in the Direct Labour Agency (DLA), Engr. Smart Meka, advised members of PDP in Oshimili South Local Government Area to consider the interest of the party at all times and take only those actions that will strengthen the PDP.

Others who spoke during the meeting include Ogbueshi Cassidy Iloba, Mr. Chibuzor Uwajeh, Obi Okunwa Odiaka, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka and Ogbueshi Chike Onukwu. Also in attendance were Hon. Ambrose Okakwu, Hon. Olise Onyeka, Hon. (Pastor) Chuks Obusom, Ogbueshi Douglas Okolotu, Evangelist Ebielim Maduemezie and Ogbueshi Nwanze Oduah.