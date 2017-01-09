Elo Ekeli: When A Real Communicator Bows Out

BY MONDAY UWAGWU

WHEN the Christian holy writ – the Bible – held that a man shall fully come of age at three score and ten Gregorian Years (70 years), it was probably accurate in reality.

Today, not a few would rejoice at the attainment of that benchmark. Reason is that, as is clearly evident, the deadly fingers of the grim reaper (death) now appear to be far more itchy and active than they had ever been since creation, and, as is also perceptible, more often than not, they pluck, in the main, of the unripe fruits.

Given this scenario, who would not be elated at attaining 70 years, more so, when, like in the case in issue, the man at the centre of it all, has, in addition to that privileged achievement, laced the ‘feat’ with other alluring gains?

Well, as is common knowledge, it is impossible for the living to truly read the (mind of) the dead, accept, of course, one is privileged to have passable knowledge in the secret art and science of necromancy (communication with the dead). In this sense, and for this cause, it is impossible to actually establish, like other men and women who have gone beyond recall to the land of the wise, what singular attainment our man in issue – Elo Ekeli – holds dear as his main singular attainment in the course of his life here on earth. On this account, the difficulty arises as to what, in effect, we can hold on to as his most endearing success: That is one of the reasons associated with dealing with the dead.

However, while this difficulty exists, with regard to the Ekeli case, I think that, with all sense of modesty, the living can enter judgment on this score and in this way: He was a success in many ways.

First, as is deductible from the Biblical passage in reference above, Ekeli has, by the rare privilege conferred on him by God and Mother Nature, attained the revered age of 70 years. And he did so, from every available evidence, fairly on good account of good health. That is point number one.

Beyond the relative longevity which God and the elements in nature helped bestow on him, it can equally be held, with the same degree of modesty, that Ekeli was equally productive (I mean not only in the strictly biological sense, seeing, as is evident, that, in spite of its importance in socio-cultural Africa, that consideration does not, in a definite inviolable manner, define man and his worth) in not just his calling as a trained teacher and communicator, but in many more ways. He was a counsellor of uncommon type and a godly father of the innumerable children he begat in the course of his extensive mass media practice in both The Observer (where he was an outstanding editor and training manager); at The Pointer (where he laid the foundation for the growth of The Pointer as its pioneer General Manager) and at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, and the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin, where he groomed tens of thousands of students as future leaders, he left a mark as an unusual instructor with a breathtaking efficiency. Perhaps, this was the real reason that the unexpected news of his death went viral on the world-wide web, just moments after he breathed his last at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin, where he had been taking treatment for as yet unknown ailment.

The rest, as it is said, is history.

Like all mortals will, Ekeli has taken the final bow to the gaunt and sombre forces of death, and, in the face of this fact, we can only, as is quite natural, feel sad at the huge loss inherent in his demise. This is because, as is all too well known, a great gulf separates the living from the dead, in terms of physical contact and related matters.

However, as evident, there exists one small group of men and women, who do not really die in the sense of it all; they are those, who, in the course of their earthly sojourn, leave, by their good deeds, indelible footmarks where they matter most – in the hearts and minds of others. The truism in this is borne out by the critical import of the ancient wise crack of the Chinese that those who want to live forever, must, of necessity, first plant their names – by their good deeds – in the hearts and minds of others.

That, exactly, was what Ekeli did in the course of his life on earth. On this score, he has not died and will not die; yes, he lives forever, at least, in our minds.

May God and Mother Nature bountifully reward him with another opportunity to continue his selfless service, perhaps, at an elevated plane.

Adieu, great teacher.