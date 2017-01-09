Delta Unfolds Equity Plan

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI

IN line with the health care initiatives of the Delta State Government, the State Contributory Health Commission ,yesterday, disclosed that it has successfully transited from the free maternal health care scheme to the Equity Plan of the commission in order to ensure the continuity of free health services to residents of the state.

The Equity Plan is one of the three components of the state’s health insurance commission and covers free health services for pregnant women, children below five years and old people (geriatric services). The scheme replaces the free maternal health care services which ended on December 31, 2016.

Speaking in Asaba, during an interactive session between the commission, members of the state Hospital Management Board and medical directors of government hospitals in the state, the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the State Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Ben Nkechika, revealed that the new scheme had been in operation since January 1, 2017.

Nkechika explained that, like the free maternal health care services, the Equity Plan is wholly funded by the state government and its services are limited to pregnant women and children below five years in age, who must be resident in the state, irrespective of their places of origin.

Pointing out the unique features of the new scheme, the director noted that the state government will make direct payments to the management of each hospital to cover for all the justifiable expenses it may incur in the course of running the programme, unlike in the previous scheme in which money was paid to the Hospitals Management Board (HMB) and Drug Revolving Fund (DRF).

He said that with the new scheme, the State Contributory Health Commission will only take full responsibility for the health expenses of benefiting patients whose details are well logged in the enrollee registration form that captures the basic information of patients, provided that such patient (s) must have paid the approved premium of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.

Nkechika noted that the scheme, when fully established, will be extended to the 450 primary health centres, as well as private hospitals in the state, adding that the overarching goal of the state government is to bring health care services closer to its citizens.

He maintained that the adoption of the Equity Plan is not intended to deny the access of citizens to health care services, but it is aimed at enhancing their reach to such facilities and services as soon as possible.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Olorogun Isaac Akpoveta, urged resident doctors in the state to work assiduously towards the success of the programme, noting that its success will be a direct function of their activities.

Akpoveta projected that the scheme may be riddled with some hitches at its beginning, but urged all medical doctors to show efficiency in their management of any challenge that may come up in the course of running the scheme.

In their various remarks, some of the doctors called for the engagement of more hands in the tackling of health challenges in the state and also appealed that the new scheme should be redesigned in the manner that assigns specific roles to each player in the programme.