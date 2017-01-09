Ogwashi-Uku Community Commends Okowa For Building Agro Industrial Park, Bank

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI

THE Ogwashi-Uku Development Association (ODA) has expressed its gratitude to the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the establishment of an agro industrial park at Aboh Ogwashi, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The association made the commendation in a communiqué issued at the end of its 2016 annual conference held at the Ogwashi-Uku town hall. The communiqué was signed by Sir Emma Okafor, President-General of the ODA; John Nwaekete, Secretary-General, Mathias Ashinze, Chairman of the Communiqué Drafting Committee (CDC), Barr. David Edordu, CDC Secretary and two members of the CDC, Mr. Peter Okozi and Ms. Chukwuenweniwe Chukwurah.

According to the communiqué, the association also commended Governor Okowa’s timely response to the road needs of the community through his recent award of contract for the construction of the Ogwashi-Uku-Ubulu-Unor Road.

However, the ODA called on the state government to extend its infrastructural development tentacles to other parts of the town by paying urgent attention to the rehabilitation of township roads in the community.

It also pleaded with the state government to pay increased attention to the needs of the General Hospital at Ogwashi-Uku and called on all indigenes and residents of the community to wholeheartedly embrace the potentials domiciled in the agro industrial park being built at Aboh Ogwashi.

Further, the ODA applauded the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom, (Prof) Chukwuka Okonjo, “for the various court actions he has instituted to checkmate the encroachment on Ogwashi-Uku communal land” by its neighbouring communities, calling on all indigenes of the town to support the monarch in the quest of “restoring and maintaining the territorial integrity” of the community.

The association frowned at the attempt by some individuals to usurp the authority of Obi Okonjo and called on the Chairman of Aniocha South Local Council, Hon. Isaac Anwuzia to immediately wade into the issue with a view to perpetually restraining the “impostor.”

The ODA also appraised the massive developmental projects of Dr. (Mrs.) Edna Mogweku, the Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku and appealed to Okowa to enable her consolidate on her achievements by extending her stay in office by two years.

