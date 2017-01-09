Vice President’s Delta Visit And Political Fallouts

THE recent visit of the Vice- President, Yemi Osinbajo, to Delta State has come and gone, but it has left in its wake some rumblings within the Urhobo traditional interests, which had described his non-visitation of any of the two Urhobo traditional rulers in Ovie Of Uvwie and the Orodje of Okpe, especially, as his plane touched down in Okpe soil at Osubi.

Ordinarily, these protocol gaffes by the federal authorities have been interpreted as a slight on, not just the Urhobo ethnic nationality, but on their traditional institutions.

Viewed against the backdrop of Mr. Osinbajo paying a courtesy call on the Olu of Warri at his palace before going to the PetroleumTraining Institute (PTI), where all traditional rulers had waited patiently to hear him out, they then revolted and attempted to walk away.

Reports reaching my desk revealed that most of the traditional rulers returned to the PTI Hall, except the Ovie of Okpe kingdom, Maj.-Gen. Mujakpero, a tested military general.

In supporting the perceived slight against the Urhobo, a former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, was also angry that the Urhobo traditional rulers were being treated like second class rulers.

The Vice President’s visit, from my understanding, was meant to douse the incessant pipeline destructions, especially in the riverine mangrove swamps of Gbaramatu, the coastal equivalent of what we might call the ‘Aquatic Sambisa Mangrove Forest,’ where militants easily move around to burst pipelines.

If, in the process, the protocol list did not envisage a backlash from the sensitive and alert people of Delta State, who are always at one another’s throats over who is more recognised as traditional rulers in the scheme of things, then, so be it.

From the outset, Gbaramantu kingdom seemed to hold the stakes, coming on the heels of what former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo – Tompolo, symbolized in the militancy struggles of yesteryears.

If some particular ethnic groups had carried the war of militancy to high heavens with damaging credentials, where Pa Tompolo lost his life in the struggle to free the region from oppression, it was perhaps thoughtful of the Federal Government to zero in on the hardcore of the militancy in the Warri axis.

Having said that, the message from the Vice-President now confirmed that the zone had been short-changed over the years.And it is time for action to improve the quality of life, health, education and other civilizing indices of modern life.

For me, that take away was more important than the unredeemed ethnic grievances by the warlords amongst Izons, Itsekiris and Urhobos.

These unnecessary ego tripping by the various levels of elitist groups should now bow to the collective interest of Delta State and its people.

We all know, as a fact, that vice presidents, and even deputy governors, are merely spare tyres and they do not have the executive capacity to change the messages they are given to deliver, in this case, by President Buhari to a target audience of the people of Delta State.

The recent brouhaha and catcalls by a section of Urhobo interests should be reserved for another day when the state government directly invites Mr. President to pay an official visit, lasting three or four days on a commissioning of various projects completed by the Delta State Government in the various parts of the state.

My only plea with the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, is to try to complete the polytechnic projects earlier earmarked for Aboh and Bomadi under the past administration of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. From the progress made in Ozoro Polytechnic, development has spread very fast in Isoko land. With the impressive road networks in the upland areas of Delta State, one would like the state government to continue the Bomadi-Gbekebor road, which had barely reached Esanma and Ogbeinama, home to Senator James Manager, the Egbage of Delta politics.

Coming over to the state capital, Asaba, the township stadium, renamed after former Eagles’ Coach, Stephen Keshi, would give the state capital a befitting look along with many roads linking Nnebisi dual carriage way which are strong testimonies of a thorough going link road worthy of mention.

The SMART Agenda is on course and it is vital that every ethnic group should be given a sense of belonging at the end of the day.

The people of Delta State ought to listen to their governor who has persistently called for cooperation with the Federal Government by all so that we can achieve and receive our fair share of federal presence in Delta State.

I want to appeal to the Urhobos not to over-dramatise their demographic superiority within the state to either want to bamboozle other less-endowed ethnic groups.

I think that Delta State is one and the earlier we understand the ethnic dynamics and weaknesses of our collective strengths, there will lie our overall growth and development.

I felt peeved when an overzealous Urhobo son called on Mr. Festus Ovie Agas, the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) appointed by Governor Okowa to resign because the Vice -President did not pay courtesy calls on either the Ovie of Uvwhie or Orodje of Okpe when his plane touched down at the Osubi Airport.

That was the height of either ignorance or the inner workings of Federal Government protocol officers.

I want to appeal to the sensibilities of all the Urhobo traditional rulers in Delta State to forgive if there was a slight on their kings during Mr. Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Warri, where he found time to pay the Olu of Warri a whistle stop at his palace.

By now, we should know that the Yorubas and Itsekiris have some binding ties which people in Delta know already.

Let the triangular ethnic flares among the Izons, Itsekiris and Urhobos come to a close before the main Man, President Muhammadu Buhari come calling as an all-conquering anti- corruption Czar. There will be time enough for each royal father to spread the red carpet to treat Buhari to private dinners and sweet maidens into the bargain for his harem in Katsina.

