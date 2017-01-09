Osinbajo’s Visit To Delta’ll Cement FG, Niger Delta Relationship –Ukah

THE Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has stated that the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Delta State for fact finding and confidence building shall cement the relationship between the Federal Government and the people of the Niger Delta.

He said on Tuesday in Asaba that the state government has hope and relies on the Federal Government for the expected peace, insisting that the visit was a good omen by both arms of government to partner to achieve the expected and lasting peace.

The commissioner said that the state government has for long being yearning for lasting peace, insisting that it is only in a peaceful environment that the needed development can take place and then achieve the Prosperity for all Deltans Agenda.

“It was a good development and the state government is happy about it. It is difficult and expensive to achieve peace. Considering what the state government has put in place to cultivate, stabilise and sustain peace in the state, the visit of the Vice President is timely, appreciated and the good people of Delta State will take the advantage to make sure that peace has finally taken the position of crisis in the state,’’ he maintained.

According to him, the visit has resolved issues surrounding the Maritime University, stating that the people of the Niger Delta want meaningful, visible and tangible projects and that people can rely on the Federal Government for its honesty and sincerity that it was not a political visit.

While believing that the visit shall find lasting solution to the lingering crisis in the minds of the people of the Niger Delta, he said it shall also cement the relationship between the Federal Government and the people of the Niger Delta.

According to him, the state government and the leaders in the area would take advantage of the reception of the people to put machineries in place to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment to ensure that meaningful projects are carried out unhindered.