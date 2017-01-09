The Controversial FRC Regulation And The Church

BUT for the timely suspension of the Corporate Governance Code 2016, the stage had been set for a clash between the church and the Federal Government. But not before the regulation had claimed its first victim in the person of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who stepped aside and enthroned a new General Overseer, recently.

The Corporate Governance Code 2016 is a regulation formulated by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), a parastatal under the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, to govern corporate organisations, non-profit organisations, mosques and churches. It stipulates 20-year tenure for the head of a church, a retirement age of 70 years and that the successor must not be a family member of the former head.

The policy instrument, which had been in the cooler since the era of the Jonathan administration apparently because of its controversial nature, was allegedly activated by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of FRC, Mr. Jim Obazee, in contravention of a written directive of the Minister, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, that the implementation of the regulation be suspended until further notice.

Perceiving the real danger posed by the code, the Church, in unison, launched a protest against the FRC, criticizing the regulation as an attempt by the Buhari government to muscle religious organizations and deal with the Church in particular as it was within this group that there exists multiplicity of religious organisations. The rising tension was palpable across a nation that had just dislodged the Islamic insurgent group, Boko Haram, from its key operational base, the Sambisa forest, from which it had launched fatal attacks on innocent citizens in the North-East region.

With, perhaps, uninformed suggestions that government had secretly initiated measures aimed at Islamising the nation, the FRC code was taken as a further step to actualize the objective. The regulation had the potential of pitching Christendom against government, internally and externally with possible unpalatable consequences. It had a potent force to further weaken the country’s security.

Moreover, the government would have been significantly distracted from its objective of building a more unified, economically strong and technologically advanced nation. A huge damage, unfortunately, would also have been done to the nation by such an avoidable act of indiscretion by an overzealous public servant.

But acting timely and decisively, the code was suspended immediately by the Presidency, ending days of tension. This was followed with the sacking of Mr. Obazee and the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the new Executive Secretary, as well as the instant dissolution of the board of the FRC.

We hold that there is nothing administratively wrong with government initiating policy instruments to ensure good corporate governance for economic and social organisations operating within its territory. Such is necessary to ensure prudence, fairness and adherence to global best practices in the management of human, material and financial resources.

But the FRC, an organ of government established for the above role, apparently went beyond its province when it delved into legislating on strictly ecclesiastical and spiritual issue of the Church. What is its business with setting tenure of office and age of retirement for clergymen, and specifying to whom they should hand over at the end of their tenure? Spiritual matters are far beyond the competence of secular management concepts and principles and are best left to the dictates of the religious organisations.

We applaud the Federal Government for its urgent intervention to suspend the dangerous regulation. All those who took part in the formulation of the policy are as culpable as the official who got punished for its implementation. The issue yet serves as a critical lesson which should guide policy makers in the course of policy-analysis at whatever level of governance.