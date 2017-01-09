Okowa Pledges Support For Media Outfits In Delta

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has assured media outfits in the state of government’s readiness to support and partner with them so as to ensure effective news gathering and dissemination in the state and Nation in general.

The state governor gave the charge recently via the Special Adviser to the Governor on SERVICOM and Labour Relations, Comrade Mike Okeme, when he played host to the General Manager, Radio Nigeria and Charity Fm, Asaba, Mr Ben Odiete who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Asaba.

Comrade Okeme said Governor Okowa was very ready to give media out fit in the state all the necessary and needed tools and support for soft landing and smooth take off of operation knowing fully well that Charity FM was also a branch of Radio Nigeria.

He said that the state government would continue to assist all investors in the state towards achieving success in their endeavour.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager of Radio Nigeria and Charity F.M, Mr. Ben Odiete said they had series of issues which really derailed them from starting up the station a long time ago in the state noting, that they were around for the courtesy visit to plead for support from the state government.

He thanked the Special Adviser for his mediating role between labour and government geared towards industrial harmony in the state.