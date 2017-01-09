Rash Of Surprises As Trump Becomes US President

A rash of surprises swept across the world last night as Donald Trump was inaugurated the 45th President of the United States of America.

First, in Russia, the authorities say President Vladimir Putin would shun the live telecast of Trump’s inauguration yesterday.

According to a journalist, “I can’t think he plans to watch it live but, of course, he’ll follow it in the news, belittling the idea of him, being Washington’s man in Moscow.’

In Washington, protesters clashed with guests, making their way out of a venue where an event was held in honour of Mr. Trump, compelling the Police to use chemical spray on people.

In Siri Lanka, a group staged a protest in front of the US Embassy, carrying placards and chanting slogans which denounce Trump’s position on global issue such as war, environment and immigrations.

A local Sri Lankan expressed their anger thus: “We are showing our solidarity with all the people throughout the world who are taking part in protests against Trump.

However, Nigeria’s ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, who wrote an open letter to Trump, congratulating him on his inauguration as the new President of United States, said Jonathan, “I congratulate you, the 45th President of United States as you begin your tenure today… I’m very hopeful that the US, and indeed the rest of the world, will be witnessing great, worthy, and positive frontiers under the Trump presidency.”

However, just shortly before Trump’s inauguration, mostly European Stock Markets and the Wall Street rose with expectation that Trump’s speech will give better insight on his proposed economic policy.

Shortly before he left the White House for the last time, out-going President, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michele, met with Trump and his wife, Melenia, on the staircase of the White House before heading inside for the traditional tea and coffee. As Obama and his wife left the White House after hosting Trump, Obama and the new President arrived at the New York Capital (Congress), where Trump was formally sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Meanwhile, billionaire George Soros has described President Trump as a “would-be dictator who is going to fail.’ According to Soros, “I personally have confidence that he is going to fail, because his ideas that guide him are inherently contradictory, predicting the fall of US positive influence across the world. In the interim,the pro-Biafra group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) held a solidarity rally in Port Harcourt yesterday ahead of Trump inauguration. Hundreds of IPOB members took to the streets of Port Harcourt in a peaceful solidarity rally for the United States President, Donald J Trump. IPOB is part of a wider secessionist movement that advocates an independent state of Biafra, a region in southeast Nigeria that unsuccessfully fought for independence in a brutal three-year civil war that ended in 1970. Trump, at his inauguration last night, vowed that every action of his administration would be guided solely by the overridinmg interest of America.