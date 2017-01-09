Ndokwa West Security Committee Suspends Emu Ebendo CDC

THE Ndokwa West Peace and Security Committee have suspended the Emu Ebendo Community Development Committee (CDC) following the leadership crisis that erupted in the community recently.

The committee took the decision in a meeting held in the office of the local government chairman to broker peace between the factions of the CDC.

Speaking at the meeting, the council chairman who is also the Chairman of the Peace and Security Committee, Hon. Ifeanyi Osakwe said the suspension of the CDC and its activities was necessary to give room for a speedy resolution of the crisis and allow peace to reign while the settlement lasted.

The committee advised Energia Oil Company in the area not to patronize either of the CDC factions pending the resolution of the crisis by the peace committee.

The council chairman also appealed to the security operatives in the area to maintain peace in the community and ensure compliance by the factions and the oil company.

For their part, the JTF Commander, Captain Roberts and other security agents in the meeting, lauded the decision and assured the members that they would enforce compliance.

