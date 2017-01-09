Delta State Environmental Management Bill 2016 Passes Second Reading

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State Environmental Management Bill, 2016 yesterday passed through second reading at the state of House of Assembly.

The bill’s second reading which was sequel to a motion moved by the sponsor, Hon. Emeka Elekeokwuri, and seconded by the Member representing Oshimili South Constituency, Hon. Peter Onwusanya, when passed would repeal the Delta State Environmental Protection bill, 1997.

Hon. Elekeokwuri who led the debate, held that the need for the bill was predicated on the fact that the current law in use had become obsolete and archaic to modern realities in sanitation processes.

He argued that the bill sought to guide against emissions, pollution and to uphold contemporary best practices in environmental sanitation, as well as salvage regulatory measures to better prepare Delta State as an investment destination.

According to him, the bill also made provisions for the establishment of an agency to manage Delta State environment, with air, noise, water and sturdy waste as locus concern under its jurisdiction.

Elekeokwuri said, “The bill seeks to curtail the display of laundry on balconies, to check noise pollution from loud speakers, unauthorized sinking of boreholes, including monitoring and involvement of cooperative entities in environmental management. My expectation is for my colleagues to allow support for the bill.”

Other members who also argued their distinct points included; the Member representing Oshimili South Constituency, Hon. Peter Onwusanya and his counterpart representing Ethiope East Constituency, Hon. Evance Ivwurie.

While Onwusanya argued that the agency when instituted through the bill’s passage would instigate checks and sanctions on environmental degradation and oil spillage, Ivwurie lent his support by saying that the people of Ethiope East would not hesitate to support any bill that would protect and manage environment.

The bill was committed to the House Committee on Environment after a unanimous assent, following a voice vote thrown to the floor by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya.