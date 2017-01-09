Take Assets Declaration Serious, Okowa Tells Public Officers

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged public office holders to take seriously, declaration of assets at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

According to the governor, while it is vital for it to be done at the beginning of one’s tenure in office, it is also, important that such was done at the end of the tenure.

Governor Okowa, who disclosed that he has severally declared his assets as one who had held several public offices, observed that first time political office holders most often, find it difficult to declare their assets.

He bared his mind yesterday in Asaba when the newly posted Director of CCB to Delta State, Mrs. Francisca Nkad, led officials of the Bureau to pay him a courtesy visit.

“It is important that people realise the necessity to declare their assets at the point of entry and exit from public office,” the governor said, adding, “failure to do such, means infringing on the law.”

While welcoming Mrs. Nkadi to Delta State, the governor stated that the state government has always had a good working relationship with federal agencies, assuring that his administration would do its best to assist the agencies when necessary.

“It is our hope that Nigeria will soon get out of the recession that we are in; but, as a government, we are ensuring that we are accountable within the limit of the resources available to us; a lot is being done in Delta State in terms of skill acquisition for our youths and other empowerment programmes because, we are interested in making our youths creative individuals who will become employers of labour through empowerment and mentoring,” the governor said, adding, “we have also done a lot and we are working to improve on the infrastructure in the state.”

Mrs. Nkadi, in her speech, commended the Okowa administration for the level of developmental projects going on in the state and solicited for a good working relationship between the CCB and government.