HECKERBELLA BIOMETRIC SCREENING: Many Civil Servants, Political Appointees’ll Be Off Payroll, If…

BY ANDY AKENI

THE Special Adviser to Delta State Governor on SERVICOM and Labour Relations, Comrade Mike Okeme, has said that any civil servant or political office holder who failed to appear for biometric screening with Heckerbella Consult will not receive salary from this month until he or she does the needful.

Comrade Okeme stated this yesterday when the executive of the Asaba branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), led by its Chairman, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno, paid him a visit in Asaba.

The governor’s aide said the government is committed to the welfare of workers and will continue to accord prompt payment of workers’ salaries as a major priority.

According to him, “I advise the affected civil servants and political appointees to go for their biometric screening so that their names will not be removed from payroll or be declared as ghost workers.”

What government is doing is not to witch-hunt anybody, but to ensure that the right thing is done and that will enable government know the actual workers on its payroll and then budget adequately for them,” he explained.

Comrade Okeme charged NSE members to assist government in the area of service delivery to the people.

He enjoined engineers in the employ of government to speed up in rendering their inputs whenever such input is needed for better service delivery.

While saying that government will continue to partner the NSE to ensure better infrastructural development of the state, Comrade Okeme added that their challenges as listed in their address will be looked into with a view to find solutions.

Earlier, the Asaba Branch Chairman of NSE, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno, thanked the Delta State Government for the prompt and regular payment of workers’ salaries, in the face of economic recession.

He commended Comrade Okeme for his leadership role and for standing by workers in the state by ensuring that what was due them get to them.

Engr. Ofoeyeno lauded the governor and Comrade Okeme for their roles during the burial of he former state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade David Ofoeyeno.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the Special Adviser to help look into some challenges facing the society, including the issue of entry point of engineers into the civil service, appointment of engineers as board members and financial needs of the group.