Govt Wages War Against Water-Borne Diseases

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

THE Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has disclosed his administration’s commitment to provide sustainable water scheme for Deltans to ensure a healthy living for all.

Senator Okowa who stated this yesterday during the flag off ceremony of Testing and Data Analysis of Water Sources organized by the Ministry of Water Resources, in collaboration with Emani Global Network Limited in Asaba, said the analysis would help determine the status of the quality of water consumed by Deltans.

According to him, it is a known fact that over 60 per cent of Deltans depend on ground water (boreholes), which quality may not be quite safe for domestic, industrial or agricultural uses; this is because many chemical components and disease -causing organisms are found in boreholes,” he said, adding that “these harmful effects could result in diseases such as cancer, infertility, among others.”

“The state government cannot afford to ignore the obvious health implications of the consumption of unwholesome water by its people and the resultant bills our citizens spend on water borne diseases, hence the state-wide water testing and analysis programme will help to determine the status of the quality of our water sources, particularly of boreholes, which most of us now depend on,” he said.

The governor said that the programme would assist in the reduction of incidence of water-borne diseases, stressing; “our water needs to be regularly tested, whether for domestic or industrial use, and, if found wanting, it will be treated to the required quality for drinking water; indeed, water experts recommend that all water boreholes must be serviced, at least, once a year.”

In his remark, the Commissioner for Water Resources Development, Sir Fidelis Tilije, said that the programme was aimed at waging war against water-borne diseases through a preventive mechanism of abiding by the principle of ‘prevention is better than cure.’

While revealing that most major killer-diseases were either water-borne or air-borne, Tilije stated that most water sources in the state and country were affected by water pollution and microbial water-bound contaminants which manifest in cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, cancer, neurological disorder, hypertension, skin lesions, infertility, gastro intestinal disorder, weight loss, joint stiffness, poor agricultural harvest among other.

“This danger which would have been more in our rural areas where river water is consumed for drinking, cooking, washing and other purposes, with upstream contamination and without any differentiation between sewerage and water for human use, is even more serious in the cities because boreholes are located near household grave yards, septic tanks and filling stations.”

He called on all Deltans to cooperate with experts who would be on state-wide testing and data analysis of all water sources in the state, though with a fee, but added that the fee would be subsidised by the government.

The Chief Executive Officer of Emani Global Network Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Osiegbu, said that the need to test the water we use was critical in order to help reduce the rate of water borne diseases among our people, adding,“ l believe that a healthy nation is a productive nation and Delta State is one of the states in this nation that has embarked on this policy.”