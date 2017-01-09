Iweh Seeks Cooperation Among Indigenes Of Eku

THE President-General, Eku Progress Union (EPU), Chief (Dr.) Nelson Iweh, has called on the people of Eku to sustain their support for him and he would continue to attract meaningful development to the community through his contact in the international community.

He also called on the Ogwa Chiefs-in-Council to know their place in the scheme of things in the community to avoid misleading the good people of the community, noting that unless they began to do things the right way in their dealings in the community, development would continue to elude the people.

Iweh, who made the call in an interview with our correspondent in Eku, noted that if they supported him in his quest to develop the community, they would become the envy of neighbouring villages as plans were currently underway to develop the community.

“All I need is their continuous support and they will see how happy they will become. We have about 6, 000, sons and daughters of Eku both within the country and in the Diaspora waiting for me to succeed so that they can come back home.

“Due to the relationship I have built with them, whatever I ask of them, they will grant it. For instance, we need four youth centres and four women centres and I can tell you how many we will be sending to Canada on a yearly basis for training. I can say this with joy in my heart; I have been enjoying their support. In fact, many of them reach out to me on Facebook and Whatsapp and I am grateful,” he said.