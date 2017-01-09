Sapele Blackout: No Constitution Encourages Oppression –Igbuya

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

AS a consensus was yesterday reached between residents of Sapele and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for the provision of eight hours daily power supply as a remedy to the blackout experienced for the past one year, the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, charged people to employ diplomacy in agitations and explained that no constitution in the world encourages oppression.

This is coming on the heels of a recent peaceful protest by residents of Sapele over the epileptic power supply which turned sour as one was left hospitalised.

Igbuya, who represents Sapele constituency, gave the charge during a stakeholders’ meeting between the Ministry of Power and Energy, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), the National Independent Power Project (NIPP), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and other distribution companies operating in Delta State, held at the Press Centre of the State House of Assembly Complex in Asaba.

The Speaker, while describing the effects of the over one year black out in Sapele as disastrous to business and survival in the face of the current harsh economic realities, also said that the people of Sapele are likened to someone who cooks, sniffs the aroma of the food but has no taste of it.

According to him, “To say we cannot lead a protest is incorrect. We produce the light and you fly it above us for others to benefit. It is cheaper to consume BEDC light than the conventional petrol generator power. I think BEDC is deliberately being lackadaisical about the whole matter. What the people need is light and nothing else.”

He urged both parties to keep to their own part of the bargain, even as he thanked his constituents for their peaceful conduct during the protest, in spite of, according to him, an overzealous police officer who tried to destroy that coordination.

The Commissioner for Power, Barr. Newworld Safugha, while reading the resolutions of the meeting ,said that the meeting was called at the instance of keeping faith with the state policy of sustaining peace in the state; against the background of the 21-day ultimatum issued the Federal Government to restore light.

Earlier, the management of BEDC, including the Executive Director, Dr. Abu Ejoor, and the Chief State Head, Mr. Ernest Egba, had attributed the failure in power supply to non-payment of bills by a majority of the residents.

They, however, called on Nigerians to be patient with power firms, adding that power problem had existed for over 60 years and that improvement should not be expected to be instantaneous.

The erstwhile Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya; Vice -Chairman, House Committee on Power and Energy, Hon. Evance Iwvurie; Chairman, Sapele Local Government , Hon. Ejaife Odebala; Chief Operating Officer, NIPP, Ogorode Sapele, Engr. Innocent Okpala, among others, attended the meeting.