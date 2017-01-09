ASUP Strike Grounds Academic Activities In Polytechnics Nationwide

BY SUNDAY EGEDE( WITH AGENCY REPORT)

THE Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), yesterday, began a nationwide seven-day strike over shortfall in payment of salaries and allowances, among other demands.

Mr. Usman Dutse, National President of the union told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Lagos that the warning strike would end on February 6.

According to him, the strike will affect all federal and state-owned polytechnics and colleges of technology.

“We have issued a circular directing all our members to down tools from 12.00 noon today (Monday).

“For about a year now, we have been receiving a fraction of our salary due to a cut from the budget office.

“Also, our allowances were withdrawn due to the shortfall; non-implementation of the NEEDS assessment conducted some years back.

“There are also issues of interference from the governing councils of some institutions and victimisation of our members.

“Some states like Osun, Oyo and Edo have not paid salaries for several months.

“There are also issues of establishment of Polytechnic Commission and HND/B.Sc dichotomy,’’ Dutse said.

He said that after the warning strike, the union would hold a National Executive Council meeting to decide the next line of action.

In Delta State, Academic activities in the three state owned polytechnics at Oghara, Ogwashi-Uku and Ozoro, yesterday suffered set back as lecturers in the three institutions joined the one week warning strike in compliance with the directive of the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

Students in the three polytechnics in the state were obviously disappointed yesterday when they came to their respective institutions to receive lectures, only for them to realise that their lecturers were observing the ASUP one week warning strike.

A lecturer in one of the polytechnics in the state who did not want to be named in print said that lecturers in the state owned polytechnics cannot disobey the directive of the national body of ASUP, adding that lecturers in the three institutions were members of the union.

He, therefore, stressed the need for government to urgently resolve the issues that led to the warning strike in the interest of students, pointing out that polytechnic education in the country could be adversely crippled if the government fails to do the needful.

Meanwhile, some of the students in the polytechnics who decried the sudden interruption in the academic calendar in their respective institutions, however, appealed for amicable resolution of the industrial dispute between the union and the government, adding that both the government and the union (ASUP) should shift ground in order to stimulate harmonious industrial relations in the education sector of the nation’s economy.