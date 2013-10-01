Okowa Approves CONMESS For DELSUTH Resident Doctors

AS part of measures to improve relations between the workers in the health sector and the Delta State Government, the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi, has approved the implementation of skipping in the Revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (Revised CONMESS) of the Public Service of Delta State and the reinstatement of the Teaching Allowance of Resident Doctors in the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge.

The statement explained that the inter-ministerial sub-committee on the implementation of skipping in the Revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (Revised CONMESS) of the Public Service of Delta State set up by the governor took the decision to address the issue permanently.

Azinge used the medium to thank Governor Okowa for his magnanimity in approving these major requests of the doctors, despite the huge financial implication to the state government.

He reiterated government’s stance on the use of dialogue as the best means of attaining industrial harmony in the work place, emphasising that these approvals were achieved through dialogue and not strike actions by the doctors.