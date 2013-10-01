Alleged $10m Diversion:Ailing APC Should Substantiate Claims –PDP

BY JOSHUA ERUBAMI

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State to present valid proofs of its alleged indictment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the diversion of the $10million bailout fund allegedly received from the Federal Government and diverted through one Georgina Onuoha.

The PDP, which boasted that the APC will perennially grapple with the reality of having no proof to substantiate its allegation, also reiterated the commitment of Governor Okowa to delivering the lofty objectives of the SMART Agenda, noting that no level of aspersion will distract the governor from delivering on his prosperity mandate.

Recall that The Nation Newspaper had reported that a governor from one of the oil-producing states in Nigeria diverted a $10 million bail-out fund through his “mistress.” Although the identity of the erring governor was not disclosed, the APC, in a statement signed by its Acting State Publicity Secretary, Engr. Leonard Obibi, fingered Okowa in the diversion saga.

But the PDP yesterday described the allegation as “baseless” and deliberately calculated to impugn the integrity of the governor, dismissing the claim as the dream of a party that is filled with “renegades” and “failed politicians”.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the party argued that neither the media report nor the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) identified Okowa as the indicted “Governor from one of the oil-producing states in Nigeria”, insisting that “the APC is shamelessly dragging Okowa into what is at best a speculative story and, at worst, the job of paid hirelings, in a desperate bid to gain relevance.”

It explained that no state government receives dollars from the Federal Government, either as FAAC allocation or bail-out funds, wondering where the APC got its “unfounded and tendentious” information, as well as how such huge amount of money was transferred across the country’s borders, given the stringent foreign exchange regulations currently in place in Nigeria.

“Can such a huge amount of money be transferred into the United States without triggering the red flag at both the Financial Intelligence Units in Nigeria and the United States of America, because they receive, analyse and distribute financial intelligence gathered from Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on per seconds basis? Can the ailing APC do Deltans a favour by giving us the details of the account that the $10 million was diverted to since it claimed that the money has been traced to a particular bank account?” it queried.

“Even as they torture their feeble minds to grapple with these very simple but critical posers, we wish to assure the divided and divisive APC in Delta State that their cheap attempt to cast aspersion on the solid reputation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has failed woefully, as it is already common knowledge that he is a man of unassailable integrity and great moral rectitude.

“Governor Okowa will not be distracted by the antics of these disgruntled politicians. He remains irrevocably focused on his stated vision of bringing prosperity to all Deltans as evident in the fruits of his job creation programme, infrastructural renewal and agricultural reforms. Deltans know better than to believe the APC, a party that has become synonymous with lies and vile propaganda and has not fulfilled one electoral promise since it gained power at the centre,” the party said.

The PDP also faulted the APC for trying to establish an ethnic link between Governor Okowa and the said Georgina Onuoha, claiming that the said lady had “told the world that she is from Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State”.