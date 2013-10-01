Militancy: US Envoy Launches Fact-Finding Mission To Niger Delta

BY DENNIS OTU/

CHANCEL SUNDAY -WARRI

Consul-General of the United States of America (USA) Consulate, Mr. John Brey, has launched a fact-finding mission into the Niger Delta creeks to gather first hand information on the resurgence of militancy in the region, in order to proffer necessary solution and intervention by the US in the troubled region.

Mr. Brey, who landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday this week, led his team straight to Warri, Delta State, and his first point of call was the Palace annex of the Pere of Seimbri kingdom, HRM Charles Ayemi Botu (JP), where he disclosed his mission to the region.

He noted that the visit was a continuation of the United States’ engagement in the country’s South-South, in order to fast-track dialogue and, ultimately, enthrone peace in the region, stressing that the US hoped for a peaceful resolution to the Niger Delta crisis.

Brey disclosed that the delegation would spend three days in the creeks visiting various communities to get firsthand information on issues militating against the people and the region, before reporting back to the US, and thanked the monarch for the hospitality.

Fielding questions from reporters after the over two-hour meeting, Mr. Brey said, “we have been engaging heavily from the consulate and from the embassy in Abuja basically since last Spring. We are here for another fact-finding (visit) with all key stakeholders in the region.”

Earlier, HRM Botu thanked the team for their visit to his palace, stressing that the Niger Delta was not the problem, but the Federal Government of Nigeria was indeed the problem of the region.

He noted that the only solution to Nigeria’s problems was restructuring, stressing that the reason why the country still remained in one entity was nothing other than oil.

The monarch said, “Let Nigeria be restructured and practice true federalism as it used to be. Let us restructure the country based on the geo-political zones. If I see anything wrong and I’m not saying it, posterity will judge me”.

Meanwhile, the people of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government area of Delta State yesterday assured that there was no plan by the Niger Delta to secede from Nigeria as being insinuated by some people.

They said the region was not at war with either institutions or the Federal Government, but appealed to the United States Government to prevail on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to implement the 16-point demands presented by the Pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF).

Speaking while receiving the United States Consul-General to Nigeria, Mr. John Brey and his team at the palace of the Gbaramatu kingdom, HRM Oboro-Gbaraun 11, Aketekpe, Agadagba, Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom yesterday, the people, however, maintained that the Federal Government should pursue the commencement of the Nigeria Maritime University first in their demands.

The people, in an address read by Chief Clark Gbenewei on behalf of the king declared, “We want to assure the Federal Government and the international community, particularly the United States of America, that Gbaramatu kingdom, nay Niger Delta, is not at war with the government of Nigeria.

“We are not at war and will never be at war, be it with institutions or the Federal Government, neither do we have any plan to secede from Nigeria. We, however, appeal to the United States to prevail on the Federal Government to look at the issues we raised, issues of marginalised, lack of development and others,” they said.

They said part of the issues raised that were political should be solved politically for Nigeria to have enduring peace, particularly in the Niger Delta, for the government to realise the required revenue to enable her finance the budget and effectively address the current recession.

Responding, the US Consul-General, Mr. John Brey said he was in the kingdom along with his team on a fact-finding mission and urged them to continue to sustain peace in the region.

“We are here to see the situation on ground, just like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo did about two weeks ago. We are here to see with our eyes and we want you to continue to maintain peace,” he added.

The US Consul-General was later conducted round the site of the Nigeria Maritime University site where he expressed happiness with the structures already in place.