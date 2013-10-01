You’re Image Makers Of Govt, Ukah Tells Information Officers

THE Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has charged state Information Officers to see themselves as the image makers of the state government.

The charge was given during a meeting between the management of the Ministry, Public Relations Officers and Public Enlightenment Officers of the ministry held in Asaba.

He stated that as image makers of government, information officers must be ready to tell the truth at all times and ensure that government activities, achievements, policies and programmes are disseminated promptly and properly to the people so as to enlighten the people.

The commissioner stated that in spite of the economic hardship, information officers must do their work effectively and efficiently, not minding the financial situation around them, even as he assured them of his support, stating that he will do his best to ensure that information officers enjoy their work.

While berating the negative attitude of some officers to their bosses and duty, he enjoined them to see themselves as civil servants, who ought to be obedient at all times, no matter the condition of service, even as he promised that training programmes will soon be organised for the officers to keep them abreast with modern reportage.

Speaking at the occasion, the Functioning Permanent Secretary and Director of Information of the Ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, condemned the poor attitude of some officers to work and said that the ministry will not hesitate to apply the Civil Service Rules to errant officers who derelict their duty.

Mr. Osahor urged the officers to be up and doing as they are the eyes of the government in the rural areas.

The Director of Publication and Production Services, Mr. Dona Obuseh, and the Director, Government Printing Press, Mr. Omokri Lucky, while speaking, advised information officers to be abreast of protocols in their ministries, even as he urged them to learn the act of event compere.

Also present was the Director of Purchasing Research and Statistics, Mr. Kingsley, Director of Administration, Mr. Frank Akpoku, the Deputy Director of Information, Mr. Celestine Ofuani and the Media Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr. Ijeh Sam, among others.