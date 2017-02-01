Plateau United’s Golbe Not Satisfied With Goal Tally

ELISHA Golbe is determined to score more goals for Plateau United from dead ball situations.

The defender admits that it takes hard work, determination and focus to convert chances from set pieces consistently.

Golbe has scored three goals from five free-kick attepmts, out of which one hit the cross bar, but he has insisted that he is far from being satisfied.

“I am very glad that i am now scoring goals from set piece but I am not satisfied yet because I know that I can score more goals,” Golbe said.

“Though the stats looks good, three goals in five attempt but I still need to do more.”

Fast becoming the next dead ball specialist in the NPFL, Golbe describes what he does behind the scene.

“Late 2016 I decided to work on taking free kicks. That decision demands hard work, determination and focus to improve on precision. I do extra practice just to improve,” he added.

“Though it’s paying off now but i want to remain very focused to consistently score more goals from dead ball situation this season.’’

