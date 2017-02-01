Govt To Address 36 Hospitals In Four Years -Azinge

THE Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing healthcare services for all Deltans in order to actualise its campaign promise of prosperity for all Deltans.

Dr. Azinge stated this yesterday in Asaba when he received in audience, members of the Ozoro Progressive Union.

He said that due to the economic downturn, which is responsible for the sharp decline of funds available for execution of projects, the state government decided to address three hospitals per senatorial district, per year and in the four-year life span of this administration, a minimum of 36 hospitals would have been addressed.

Dr. Azinge assured the community members that he will lead an inspection team to Ozoro next week to ascertain the current status of the hospital and do a proper evaluation of needs assessment with a view to addressing the problems in the hospital.

On the issue of attitude of doctors to work, he said the complaints will be looked into and whoever is found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Chief Karo Ilolo, who is also from Ozoro community, called on the members of the community to be law abiding and always follow constitutional means in registering their grievances.

He assured them that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a listening governor who has at heart, all the constituent members of the state and is committed to actualising his campaign promise of prosperity to all Deltans.

Earlier, Engr. Clifford Anakpoha, President-General, Ozoro Progressive Union, had said that they were in the office of the Commissioner for Health to make a presentation on behalf of the kingdom and His Royal Majesty (Barr.) Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo, Ibuka I JP, the Ovie, of Ozoro for the immediate transfer of two doctors attached to the General Hospital, Ozoro.

He disclosed that the call became necessary due to the observed breach in the code of conduct of Dr. Ossai, Senior Resident Doctor, Ozoro General Hospital and his lieutenant, which if left unchecked will frustrate the efforts of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration in making qualitative health care available to Deltans.

He said one of the complaints against the doctor included the death of Miss Merit Akpotowho, an Ordinary National Diploma (ND) student of Accounting Department, Ozoro Polytechnic, which was allegedly due to the neglect of Dr. Ossai as his action reportedly almost resulted in the burning down of the hospital by rampaging students during the protest over the death of their colleague, but for the timely intervention of indigenes of the community.

He added that residents now prefer to go to Oleh General Hospital, which is farther away, to receive medical treatment.

The president-general also used the medium to request the commissioner to take a critical look at the staffing and upgrade of the hospital facilities with a view to getting effective round the clock provision of medical services to whoever patronises the hospital.