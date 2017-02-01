Road Projects: Delta Lawmakers Hail Okowa, Rally Support

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Minority Whip of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the construction of NBTC road, Ovwian in Udu Local Government Area.

In the same vein, the member representing Uvwie Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Efe Ofobruku, has described the commencement of construction work on Ugbromo road in Uvwie Council Area as a welcome development.

Hon. Uviejitobor, who represents Udu Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Culture and Tourism, gave the commendation in his office in Asaba while speaking with Assembly correspondents, saying that the road project when completed will open up the locality for further socio-economic development.

The lawmaker said the NBTC road is a densely populated area in his constituency, stressing that the road connects the Ovwian main town to DSC expressway that links the community to several urban areas.

Hon. Uviejitobor disclosed that he had in a letter to the governor titled, “Appeal for Construction of Internal Roads in Udu,” enlisted Ovwian road through NBTC to DSC expressway among five others that require reconstruction and rehabilitation.

He noted that the Tuesday approval for the award of contract for the construction of the NBTC road by the State Executive Council was received with great joy by the people, expressing optimism of early execution of the project.

Hon. Uviejitobor, who commended Dr. Okowa for his determination towards attracting development in all parts of the state, said he had always told his constituents to be patient and supportive to the administration as development was sure for Udu communities.

Similarly, Hon. Efe Ofobruku has described the commencement of construction work on Ugbromo road in Uvwie Council Area as a welcome development.

Hon. Ofobruku, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Works, told newsmen in his office in Asaba that his people have been yearning for the redesigning and re-awarding of the Ogbromo road project to a more competent contractor after it was abandoned by the previous administration.

The lawmaker said his constituents were excited over the re-award of the project and commended Governor Okowa for listening to the agitation of the people.

He pledged the continued support of the people of Uvwie to the administration, assuring that every stakeholder to the Ugbromo road project would ensure its smooth execution.

Hon. Ofobruku noted that road construction and other infrastructural development have multiplier effects, stressing that the state government was creating the enabling environment for investments to thrive in the state.

He charged contractors handling the various road projects across the state to take advantage of the dry weather to speed up work on the projects.