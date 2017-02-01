Speed Limiting Device: FRSC Impounds Scores Of Vehicles In Delta

BY ANDY AKENI

THE Delta State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced the enforcement of speed limiting devices on commercial vehicles in the state.

As a result, many commercial vehicles were yesterday impounded by officials of FRSC in Asaba and other parts of the state.

The drivers and owners of such impounded vehicles were made to appear before a Traffic Mobile Court presided over by Magistrate Faith Ghomorai in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Defaulters were made to drop their driving licences and ordered to go and install the device before they will get their driving licences back or risk severe sanctions, in line with the law.

Some of the drivers, ,however, assured that they will do the needful by installing the device as soon as possible to avoid further arrest or impounding of their vehicles.

Speaking to newsmen, an official of FRSC, Winifred Chukwura, said there will be no going back on the enforcement of the Speed Limiting Devices on commercial vehicles in the state and country in general.

She said that enough time was given to commercial vehicles to install the device, but many of them failed to do that till the day of enforcement began.

The FRSC official advised owners of commercial vehicles to install the speed limiting device, stressing that there will be no going back on the enforcement as directed by government.

According to her, “the device is to ensure that our roads are safer and to reduce accidents, it will also help to reduce car theft and generate data on vehicles plying the roads among other advantages.”

Now the day has come, and we in FRSC must ensure that the enforcement is carried out to ensure its success nationwide, she said.