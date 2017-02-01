Christians’Il Henceforth Protect Themselves Against Herdsmen –CAN

DENNIS OTU/MICHEAL IKEOGWU – WARRI

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) South South chapter rose from an emergency meeting in Warri yesterday with a resolution to henceforth protect Christians against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The Christian body make its position known at the end of the meeting with Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigerian (PFN) held at the headquarters of Flock of Christ Mission, Warri.

They stressed that President Buhari’s silence on the killings of Christians in northern part of the state is becoming worrisome to CAN.

Both CAN and PFN said they will no longer fold their arms and watch herdsmen continue to maim and kill people in the South South, adding that henceforth, they are going to protect themselves from any herdsman that comes to kill them.

The duo threw their weght behind Apostle Johnson Suleiman, who they said spoke the minds of Christians when he asked them to defend themselves from attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

They also called on all Christians in the country to protect themselves against any herdsman that comes to their community to destroy their farm lands or rapes their women, adding that since the government can no longer protect the ordinary citizen in the region, every Christian should organise his own security to defend himself.

Speaking to newsmen after the closed-door meeting, the Bishop of Flock of Christ Mission Incorporated, Bishop Simeon Okah, said, “The number one issue is this Fulani herdsmen who are in our bush killing and raping our wives. We are no longer going to fold our hands and watch while they kill our people.

“We are going to protect ourselves unless they go back to where they come from. Some governors are saying that they are not from the north and I see that claim as an insult to us. Today, our children are now being deported from America and here we have people who come from outside our country killing our people and raping our daughters, mothers and wives and our farmers no longer have farmlands to farm. I think it’s high time we started defending ourselves if the government cannot help us.”

Bishop Okah also warned the Federal Government to stop intimidating men of God who have come out to make statements that the people should defend themselves against any form of attack by any group of persons.

He said that Christians would no longer tolerate a situation whereby clergy men are arrested and invited by the Directorate of State Security (DSS) for making statement that are not inciting and inflammatory.

The Chairman, Bayelsa State CAN, Archbishop Jacob Akpiri who also spoke said, “We will never allow herdsmen to kill our people anymore. This should be the last time any herdsman would kill or kidnap any Christian in this region.

“If the government makes the mistake of arresting any clergyman in this country, this nation will know no peace and if they want us to be divided, then they should go ahead and touch any clergyman. We in the South South are no longer going to fold our arms while they arrest any of us.”