Pursue, Overtake And Recover All, Oghara Youths Tell Ibori

FOLLOWING the euphoria and mood of celebration of former governor James Ibori’s safe arrival to his Oghara country home, the Oghara Youths Association has urged Ibori to pursue his political career vigorously, overtake his perceived political enemies and recover all that he has lost during his years of incarceration.

The Oghara National Youth President and Special Assistant to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth Development, Comr. Favour Ededey stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Oghara, just as the youth body numbering over 5000 trooped to the ever busy East West road to welcome their leader, James Ibori.

Comr. Ededey explained that Ibori trials in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom were politically motivated, and as such, Ibori should be more focused in the pursuit of his political career, stressing that as the news of Ibori’s release filtered into the country, some of his political enemies are already jittery, occasioned by his release and triumphant entry into the country.

The youth leader urged Ibori to be wise at this point in time, especially as there are plans currently ongoing by some political cabals to cage him from the reach of the people, stressing that he should make himself available to all and act wisely in making decisions. He advise Ibori to focus more on the youths, since some of the leaders have failed the people while he was away.

Ededey thanked all that came to celebrate with Oghara people, especially those that stood by their national leader during Ibori’s years of incarceration.

