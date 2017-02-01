Okpanam Youths Supports Monarch On Land Sales

WORRIED by the incessant sale of lands in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, by unauthorised persons in collaboration with the head and Diokpa of various quarters in the town, concerned youths of the area have commended the decision of the Ugoani-in-Council, directing all would be land buyers to get clearance which must be duly signed and authorised for sale by the traditional ruler.

Addressing newsmen recently, the youths, including their representatives, drawn from across the country, through their spokesman, Mr. Andrew Okonkwo, said that only the Ugoani, who is the sole custodian of the law, tradition and custom of the people, have the power and authority to give approval for sale of any land within his domain.

The youths advised the public and any organisation or government agency seeking to purchase any landed property in any part or quarter of Okpanam, to do so through the traditional ruler, adding that any land sold or intended to be sold without the approval of the traditional ruler would be declared null and void.

The youths said that a high powered monitoring team has been set up to ensure strict compliance and further directed heads of all quarters in the town to adhere to this directive as any violation would be met with severe penalty.

They commended the traditional ruler, the Odogwu and the members of Ugoani-in Council for their ability to guard against illegal sales of land in the community.