Ajudua Advises Youths Against Unwholesome Acts

THE member representing Oshimili North Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. (Princess) Pat Ajudua, has called on youths in the area to remain focused and ensure they do not engage in any criminal act that would eventually destroy their future.

Hon. Ajudua, who spoke through her personal aide, Chief Austin Uwaonye Ndinwa, gave the charge while reacting to the recent cases of alleged gruesome murder in Ibusa and its environs by yet to be identified persons.

The lawmaker expressed worry over the wanton destruction and forceful taking away of lives of persons created by God, adding that the action was against the doctrine and teachings of Jesus Christ.

She stated that the people in her constituency, especially the youths, should endeavour to engage in any meaningful venture as a means of being useful to themselves, rather than involve in cultism and other nefarious activities. Hon.

Ajudua maintained that since her election into the House of Assembly, including her brief stay as a commissioner in the state, she had devoted her time to interacting with the youths, women and men with a view to finding out their problems and proffering solutions to them, adding that as a lawmaker and representative of the people, she has over the years been able to reach out to the less privileged; including men, women and youths, with a view to empowering them.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker, through her personal aide, Chief Ndinwa, who is also a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Oshimili North Patron of Team SMART For Okowa, has embarked on visibility study, mostly on youths of the area, to know ways of empowering them to go into useful ventures, as “an idle man is a devil’s workshop.”