DTHA Minority Leader Bags ‘Best Ika Legislator’ Award

BY MAXWELL MOMAH-AGBOR

THE Minority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Okoh has been honoured by Ika Youths Forum for his contributions to youths’ development in Ika nation.

Hon. Okoh, who was awarded Best Ika Legislator by the youth body was described as a pillar of hope for the youths and a politician , whose activities had restored hope to many youths, as well as a role model they look up to.

The patron of the association, Comrade Monday Alika in his speech, described Hon. Okoh as a youth friendly legislator and one through whose legislative inputs had brought relief and tremendous assistance to thousands of youths within Ika nation.

He said the robust relationship enjoyed by youths across Ika, made possible by the state lawmaker stands him out for the award of Best Ika Youth Legislator of the year 2016.

Youths in Ika nation, Comrade Alika emphasised are proud of Hon. Okoh and would continue to pray for him, saying that he remains an asset to the people.

The Minority Leader while receiving the award pledged to continue identifying with the plight of youths within the Ika nation, urging them to remain peaceful in all their activities and be focused in life.

Okoh, who promised to sustain the existing relationship with the body and to keep his entire programme available to them, further assured that his scholarship to those in higher institutions will be sustained with other activities aimed at developing youths.

The lawmaker however urged them to eschew cultism and other social vices that are inimical to their growth and development.

