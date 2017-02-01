Proposed Bye-Law On Refuse Disposal Won’t Succeed Unless… Association

MAXWELL MOMAH-AGBOR

THE Ika South Landlords/Landladies Association has declared that the proposed bye-law against indiscriminate refuse disposal by the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State will not succeed, except the association is carried along in its planning for their input to be taken into considerations.

The association which has been at the forefront in the agitation for a better infrastructural welfare package for Ika South residents handed down the warning through its Chairman, Mr. Vincent Arimokwu last week in Agbor.

The association said they are aware of plans by the Ika South Legislative Arm to hold a public hearing on the proposed bill to establish a bye-law on indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the local government without inviting landlords/landladies for their contributions.

Mr. Arimokwu stated that the council is aware of the numerous contributions and support towards solving the problem of refuse disposal in the local government and the position of landlords and landladies and that holding a public hearing while excluding the body will not be in the interest of all.

It is unfortunate that the council went ahead to exempt the people who the bye-law, if enacted will be targeted at from the public hearing. If the Ika South Local Government Council is truly enacting the law for our good, why should we be exempted from the public hearing, he queried

He said that as a retired Chief Environmental Health Officer, he had made a lot of recommendations to the council, both verbally and in writing, about the best ways to handle the problem of indiscriminate refuse disposal in the local government, saying that several areas in the proposed bye-laws need to be sorted out with key stakeholders.

In a related development, Mr. Arimokwu had called on the state and Federal Government, respectively to look into the issues of extortion of customers by the management of Benin Distribution Company (BEDC).

Mr. Arimokwu speaking shortly to The Pointer after the protest by residents of Ika over some unwholesome practices by BEDC said the federal and state government together as a demonstration of their commitments to the people’s welfare should ensure that management of power distribution companies work in line with regulations, particularly regarding billings and supply of power.

He said BEDC had increased their tariff contrary to the directive that it should be suspended and continued to suffocate residents of Agbor and Boji-Boji Owa and its environs, bringing economic activities to its lowest ebb and frustrating all efforts geared towards development.

Arimokwu said that the people cannot afford to be suffering while agencies created by government and the government remain mute on the very best issues that are important in driving development, saying that regular power supply is essential in bringing the country out of the current economic recession through boosting production and encouraging small and medium scale businesses.

Also speaking, a human rights activist and lawyer, Barr. Ifeanyi Aghaulor condemned in strong terms, the activities of BEDC towards the people and their antics which he said had been anti-people and a clog in the wheel of development.

Barr. Aghaulor said that the people had been made to pay bills through their noses for services not rendered and faced all forms of humiliations and embarrassments in the hand of BEDC officials, saying that the approach of the people to protest against their services was a welcome development and a pointer to the fact that the people are aware of their rights and privileges.