Chief James Onanefe Ibori: Heroic Welcome To An Oil Sheikh

By Willy Bee

AMONGST his gubernatorial peers from 1999-2007 as Governor of Delta State, his colleagues often referred to him as The Sheikh.

Delta State being an oil and gas producing one, which comes after Rivers and perhaps, Akwa Ibom States, he was treated with utmost respect by his colleagues.

We had the Peter Odilis, DSP Alamieyeseighas, Lucky Igbinedions, Donald Dukes etc…but because of the amount of oil and gas monies that accrue to these states, they stood up stoutly for Resource Control and this sing song stunned the government at the centre.

For their steadfast commitment to resource control movements, Alamsco and James Ibori were the first targets by the powers that be.

This narrative will continue for another day.

The arrival of James Ibori to Oghara from London on February 4, 2017 had been brilliantly captured by the print media in such details that one can tell the persuasions of the newspaper and the minor slants we find amongst the mainstream national newspapers.

The Guardian headline on Sunday read ‘Ibori Arrives, Treated to Heroic Welcome In Delta’ via British Airways flight early in the morning with an unconfirmed angle that Chief Ibori briefly met with the DSS boss, Lawal Daura, before being allowed to leave for his Oghara home in Delta. Many of his supporters felt his plane from Abuja would land at Osubi, but the unprecedented crowd at Osubi was such that the plane was diverted to Benin Airport and from there, he raced home to Oghara where a sea of heads of supporters and former political associates had lined up all spaces to have a glimpse of their Odidigborigbo, dressed in blue attire with his hands clenched over his head in acknowledgement of the cheering crowd in the dust-laden village of Oghara.

In the THISDAY front page, was a similar headline; Ibori Returns to Rousing Welcome by Kinsmen with a kicker ‘Met with DSS on Arrival in Abuja.’

In a chat with journalists, Lawal Daura, DSS Director-General disclosed that ‘He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward. And also to welcome him back to his fatherland. And we are also meeting with him to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation.’

The Vanguard front page boldly wrote; Ibori Returns, with a kicker headline inside story of his meeting with the DSS.

It also carried a large photo of Ibori dressed in blue being surrounded by his kinsmen, former political associates and commissioners as he smiled to acknowledge cheers and the warm welcome.

The Vanguard coverage was unaffected by any unbiased extraneous details just as the Punch newspaper gave much details to the DSS. While on the left hand corner of the PUNCH had Ibori returns, meets DSS to face 170 EFCC charges with a picture of Ibori is one of his familiar black bowler hats.

The Punch angle was predictable, quite different from the rest of the national papers trumpeting the heroic arrival of the former charismatic governor of Delta State.

The angle dared to be different from the rest of the euphoric reception for Chief James Ibori amongst his people in Oghara.

Whatever the DSS is planning to do is perhaps, within their capacity so to do, but if all the charges that were listed and dismissed in the High Court in Asaba; before he left for the UK, where he faced similar trials and was sentenced to 13 years in prison as all counts ran concurrently and he served just about seven years and he is now a free man.

The Independent Newspaper which he helped and founded had a big picture of Ibori with his two hands raised above his head titled ‘Mammoth Crowd Welcomes Ibori To Oghara.’

It did not have other details in terms of actual reports of his home coming, but the front page picture of the Independent Sunday newspaper was more than a thousand words. Now let us return to the Ibori story and the DSS encounter.

Trying a man for a second time for the same offence at the home front seems a double tragedy. The EFCC had earlier announced in 2014 that if Chief Ibori returned to Nigeria, he would still face another trial at the Court of Appeal over issues that bordered on corruption and money laundering.

So far, Chief Ibori has not granted any press interview to the national media and I think, keeping mum for as long as he could stay would do us all a world of good.

As matters stand, all attempts by those who tried to play kill joys of our collective celebration over Ibori’s homecoming should hide their faces in shame.

Chief James Ibori, the charismatic and enigmatic politician had vowed to play politics until death do us part.

My urgent plea to our people and all those who love Ibori is to remain loyal and steadfast and must not engage in provocative statements.

Also referred to as the Lion of Delta politics, Chief Ibori should always remember that a living goat is better than a dead lion.

After going through the London travails and still healthy and alive and received by the people of Delta with such tumultuous crowd across the length and breadth of the state, no greater honour can any politician in living memory assemble this mammoth crowd in Osubi, Benin and Oghara, not to mention across the Niger Delta, where his homecoming had been received with joy.

It is pertinent to salute for once, the integrity of the DSS boss and his team for not behaving like ‘gangsters’ on a mission to please their paymasters by arresting Ibori on a day the people of Delta would be welcoming their beloved leader.

If they continued on this path of mutuality of respect for the sanctity of persons accused of any crimes, there will be peace in the land.

Welcome Ibori. We love you through and through. What you need is more starch and banga and rest amongst your people as an elder statesman who had seen it all.

Trials will come and go, but Ibori remains quintessentially the one and only Odidigborigbo, indefatigable and amiable, generous and charming.

During his stint as a two-term governor, Ibori touched all the nooks and crannies of the state by throwing bridges of understanding from the Bomadi bridge across River Forcados that had opened up the riverine parts of Bomadi and Burutu Local Governments. For the Bomadi bridge, the Izons in the riverine parts of the areas have deep affection for him as cars can now reach Bomadi, Tuomo and Gbaregolo.

He moved over to Ndokwa land, built a bridge to link Aboh from which only a rickety ferry was able to move humans and cars through a pontoon.

And in the state capital, he built a stadium later nicknamed Stephen Keshi township stadium, gradually coming into fruition soon.

Apart from expanding facilities and buildings in the Delta State University (DELSU), an iconic university teaching hospital was built in his home, Oghara. He started the Koko- Ogbenu dual carriageway before he left for the UK.

With his return to Oghara, the de facto Mecca of politics in Delta, many politicians will be trooping to Oghara for more tutorials from the leader and kingmaker.