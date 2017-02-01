Eagles Must Be Prepared To Stop ‘Improved’ Cameroon —Amuneke

INDOMITABLE Lions of Cameroon have improved and are on a high after they were crowned African champions for a fifth time and as such Nigeria must step up to stop them in World Cup qualifiers, Emmanuel Amuneke has warned.

Nigeria will welcome Cameroon to Uyo at the end of August, before they travel away for the return leg four days later.

Amuneke was a pundit for Bein Television for the AFCON in Gabon and he will praise the young Indomitable Lions while cautioning the Eagles against their World Cup rivals.

“Yes, Cameroon are a good team. Tactically they improved with every game with different approaches during the AFCON,” said Amuneke.

“They deserved to be champions. They were very determined and how they approached every game was commendable.

“We therefore need to prepare very well if the super Eagle really want to beat this team in Nigeria because the confidence of the Indomitable Lions has grown after they were crowned African champions.”

Nigeria lead their 2018 World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches, while Cameroon are on two points.

Zambia and Algeria are on a point each.