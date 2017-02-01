Eagles Ace, Musa Mohammed, Joins New Club In Antalya

SUPER Eagles defender Musa Mohammed is expected to join his new club Zeljeznicar today in Antalya, Turkey, so as to be part of their training camp ahead of the second round of the league in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Musa has been loaned out to Zeljeznicar by Turkish Super League Istanbul Basaksehir till the end of the season.

“Musa will join his new team today,” reported a source close to the former Eaglets and flying Eagles skipper.

“It’s a chance for him to play more regularly in Europe.”

Musa may have enjoyed decent run in the Turkish Cup, but he has yet to make his league debut since he joined the club in the summer of 2015.

The Bosnian club are currently third on the league table with 32 points after 18 matches, six points behind leaders Zrinjski.