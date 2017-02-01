Anti-Govt Protests Rock Lagos, Abuja

A group of anti-government protesters #IStandWithNigeria# yesterday took to the streets of Lagos in demonstration against what they described as unbearable hardship being faced by Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters started their peaceful march at about 10.20 am, from the National Stadium, Surulere through Ojuelegba to the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu.

Some of the protesters carried placards with inscriptions like: “This is not the Nigeria I want for my kids.’’ “Food, medicine, everything is three times more expensive, but salaries haven’t increased,’’ among others.

NAN reports that two notable activists, Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, and Seyi Law, a comedian, were part of the protest. The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, was also part of the protest.

NAN reports that at the National Theatre, the hundreds of protesters were addressed by several activists on the need for good governance in the country.

Charly Boy said he was pleased that the protest took place in spite of the decision of Tuface to back out from the action.

“I thought when Tuface decided to back out from the protest, I won’t see people turning up for the protest.

“I am happy for the gathering. This is just the beginning, this protest will continue until there is good governance, until things change for the best in the country,’’ he said.

For comedian Seyi Law, the protest should not be for activists alone as the economic situation was affecting everyone.

Another activist, Olu Martins, said Nigerians had no reason to be facing hardship as God had endowed the nation with abundant resources.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Fatai Owoseni, led officials of other security agencies, including Directorate of State Security, Civil Defence and the Army.

Owoseni expressed satisfaction at the peaceful conduct of the protest, saying that “at the end, everyone was happy’’.

NAN reports that the protest momentarily brought traffic to a halt on the ever-busy Funso Williams Way.

Tuface had called for nationwide protest against what he claimed as the worst economic crisis in the country which has seen the costs of goods and services skyrocketing, with many families struggling to survive.

The popular musician, however, cancelled the protest on Sunday, citing “security concerns and public safety consideration’’.

However, some groups vowed to go ahead with the protest in spite of the cancellation by its initiator, though it attracted a lean turnout in Lagos. (NAN)

In Abuja, they had earlier converged on Unity Fountain, where they were addressed by security personnel.

Led by Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls movement, and Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, the protesters were prevented from gaining access into Aso Rock.

Chidi Odinkalu, a lawyer and human rights activists, said President Muhammadu Buhari has not done enough in terms of communicating with Nigerians. Speaking when he led protesters to the presidential villa in Abuja, Odinkalu said: “When he wants to talk about Nigeria, he gets on a plane and goes outside Nigeria and he starts gossiping about us.”

Odinkalu rated the current administration low, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has not been able to fulfill its electoral promises. “We thumbed Buhari into office in 2015, then he got into power and what happened?” he asked.

“Our president has never ever spoken to Nigerians. When he wants to talk, he goes abroad. Are we so useless that our President cannot address us? Are we so idiotic that our President cannot tell us that ‘things are hard and these are my plans’? “Are we so useless that our President cannot invite us and tell us, ‘look, we need your help to get this’? We don’t get compassion, we don’t get empathy, we don’t get thoughtfulness, and there is no plan, and then we are told we cannot protest, too? What kind of country is that? What kind of citizens are we?”

He also spoke on the absence of the President, saying there were inconsistencies in the President’s camp.

“On this Monday morning, we don’t know where our President is. On January 18, we were told that our President was going on a 10-day vacation. Yesterday, we were told that he was waiting for his medical test before he will return,” he said. “Last week, fake pictures of the President meeting people in London emerged. Last night, Femi Adesina said people can get sick; people can even die, and Shehu Garba said he spoke with the President’s doctor and was told he is well. Now think about it, if the President is well, who is Shehu to speak to his doctor?

“If the President is not ill, why should people be circulating fake pictures?” He told the protesters that they did not need to obtain a “licence” from the police before expressing their rights.

Odinkalu also taunted the pro-government group, which held a simultaneous rally, saying if they had food on their table, they would not be hired for a counter-protest. “Nothing is bigger than trying to rescue our country. We are trying to make sure that Nigeria works for everybody. We came here as poor ordinary Nigerians armed with our national plan,” he said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari government is one that intimidates people. It is a government that just intimidated 2face. I told the security agencies that were here, we saw this under Jonathan, now we are seeing worse.

“Look at the crowd they are renting across there. Does this show a government that thinks? The things people complained (about)under Jonathan is the same thing happening now, even worse.

“Under Jonathan, many people were stealing, now under this government a few people are stealing. One person took money for IDPs and government has cleared the person. It’s a shame, is it not a shame?” As at 9 am yesterday, the protesting groups had converged on the National Stadium from where they marched to other parts of Lagos in demonstration.

Meanwhile, Tubaba Idibia, Nigeria’s award-winning musician, has denied being arrested and detained by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) over his earlier planned anti-government’s protests in Lagos and Abuja.

In his tweet yesterday, he expressed gratitude to those who have shown concern over the purported arrest.

“Thanks for the concern, guys. I am fine and free,” he said. “Reports about DSS arrest are not true. We are still compiling responses for the leadership.

“State your opinion on the social media with the #IStandWithNigeria. Peace! One luv always!!!”

The protest, which was initiated by the hip-hop artist for yesterday was cancelled on Sunday.

The cancellation did not stop other groups from carrying on with the protest, but it attracted a lean turnout both at the National Stadium in Lagos and Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The popular musician cancelled the protest on Sunday citing “security concerns and public safety consideration.’’

However, some groups vowed to go ahead with the protest in spite of the cancellation by its initiator.

Some citizens took to their twitter handles, reporting situation at the venues of the protest with #StandWithNigeria playing prominent role in Abuja.

According to the tweet of Ms Maureen Kabrik ‏@Mkabrik, “We are at Unity Fountain right now getting ready for our protest #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria.

The tweet displayed a long banner held by two men with the inscription “#StandwithNigeria’’ #OneVoiceNigeria”

BennyCapricorn ‏@BennyCapricorn also said “Strong Woman @AishaYesufu God bless you always!!! Live @ the Unity Fountain. #iStandWithNigeria.”

Reports from the National Stadium Lagos indicate that a few people turned out in spite of the cancellation of the protest.

Kajogbola kabir ‏@kosimagi tweeted, saying that they were at the National Stadium in Lagos. “At the National Stadium Surulere for the #Protest. #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria. Enough of talk on social media’’ (NAN)

Meanwhile, On a day Nigerians took to the streets in protest over the biting difficulties in the land, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that he and President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on vacation in the UK, have heard the cries of Nigerians on their sufferings “loud and clear.”

Speaking while opening a Private Sector Forum on yesterday at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Osinbajo promised that the present administration would ensure that all Nigerians get a fair deal.Admitting that the country is in what he called a serious economic situation, he stated that while President Muhammadu Buhari had acknowledged it, he himself saw the hardships first Shand while going round the country.

The Acting President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande quoted his principal as assuring Nigerians that help is surely on the way, adding that President Buhari had stated that “I know what it is like when salary is not enough”.